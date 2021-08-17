Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona
World Rallycross / Barcelona News

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

By:

Seven-time World Rallycross Championship podium-finisher Andreas Bakkerud will return to competitive rallycross action this weekend during the Swedish round of the series at Holjes.

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Bakkerud tied on points for the World RX crown in 2019, but lost the title on count-back. Now he will race in the FIA European Rallycross Championship season-opener that features on the World RX bill this weekend in an ES Motorsport Skoda Fabia.

Having been one of three drivers to have contested every World RX event since the series’ inception in 2014 until the start of 2021, Bakkerud returns to the Euro RX series having missed the World RX season-opener in Spain last month, without a drive.

The Norwegian claimed his maiden top-flight rallycross victory at Holjes in Sweden in the Euro RX series in 2013, and will line up alongside Latvian Janis Baumanis for the Lithuanian squad this weekend.

The late deal and entry was possible as Bakkerud takes the place of Hungarian driver ‘Luigi,’ who had been forced to withdraw.

Andreas Bakkerud, Skoda Fabia

Andreas Bakkerud, Skoda Fabia

Photo by: Skoda Motorsport

“Having to watch one more race weekend from the sofa would just have been unthinkable,” said Bakkerud, “and especially Holjes – my stomach wouldn’t have stood for that! I’m over the moon to be back on the grid, and this is such a special circuit for me. I went to school in Torsby when I was growing up, so I’m very familiar with the area around Holjes and it really feels like a home track. I’ve been competing there since 2009, with some amazing races and a lot of great memories – including my first Euro RX Supercar win a World Championship event win three years later – so to sit at home this weekend was simply not an option. There has been a huge amount of hard work behind-the-scenes with my partners and the team to get to this point, and now it’s time to enjoy it and go racing!”

The ES Motorsport team for which Bakkerud will drive has twice finished fourth in a World RX event, with Dutchman Kevin Abbring in Norway and Sweden in 2019, and has subsequently run a number of different drivers. The 2021 Euro RX round at Holjes will mark the first time it has run two cars.

“My expectations are always high – whenever my name is on the entry list, I’m there to win – but I also need to be realistic given that I haven’t done many laps in the Fabia,” said Bakkerud. “Results come over time, so I can’t expect to go out there and be the fastest straightaway, but this is a great opportunity to get to know the team and car. Holjes is a one-off for now, but I’ve definitely got one eye on the future and I’ve always regarded ESMotorsport as a team with real potential in rallycross.”

27 drivers form the entry list for the Euro RX RX1 (previously Supercar) opener, including rally and rallycross legend Per Eklund, who turned 75-years-old in June.

shares
comments
Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona

Previous article

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

3 h
2
MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

1 h
3
Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity

4 h
4
Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

22 h
5
Le Mans

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1

40 min
Latest news
Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
WRX

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

0m
Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona
WRX

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona

Jul 24, 2021
Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead
WRX

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead

Jul 24, 2021
World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding
WRX

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

Jul 23, 2021
Triple World RX champion Kristoffersson to switch to Audi
WRX

Triple World RX champion Kristoffersson to switch to Audi

Jun 22, 2021
Hal Ridge More
Hal Ridge
Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona Barcelona
World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead Barcelona
World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus
National

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

More
Andreas Bakkerud
World Rallycross Barcelona: Kristoffersson survives Bakkerud clash to win
World Rallycross

World Rallycross Barcelona: Kristoffersson survives Bakkerud clash to win

Trois-Rivieres World RX: Bakkerud in firm title contention with win
World Rallycross

Trois-Rivieres World RX: Bakkerud in firm title contention with win

Bakkerud holds overnight WRX Sweden lead as Timmy Hansen struggles
World Rallycross

Bakkerud holds overnight WRX Sweden lead as Timmy Hansen struggles

Trending Today

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10 Plus

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

Petter Solberg has called time on his top-flight career after winning titles in two FIA world championships. Here, the 2003 rally and '14/15 rallycross king recalls his 10 best events - including the moment where all his success began

World Rallycross
Nov 7, 2019
How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX Plus

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

World Rallycross makes its first appearance at Silverstone this year as part of the 'Speedmachine' festival in May. We take a look at how the new rallycross track fared in its debut event

World Rallycross
Mar 22, 2018
Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely Plus

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Volkswagen's abrupt departure from the World Rally Championship it was dominating was one of the winter's biggest shocks. Now 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg's World Rallycross team has VW support. What does that mean for World RX and what remains of Volkswagen Motorsport?

World Rallycross
Apr 3, 2017
Why rallycross is becoming irresistible Plus

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Sebastien Loeb started a new journey in his motorsport career last weekend, but he wasn't the only attraction in Portugal. DAVID EVANS examines why the World Rallycross product works so well

World Rallycross
Apr 21, 2016
How good is World Rallycross? Plus

How good is World Rallycross?

The entries are strong, the cars are powerful and it can teach the WRC a thing or two about promotion. But after visiting the Lydden Hill round, DAVID EVANS still has his doubts

World Rallycross
May 30, 2014
New rallycross golden age comes to Britain Plus

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

The sport began at Lydden in the late 1960s and this weekend the new-look World Rallycross Championship will strut its stuff at the Kent venue. HAL RIDGE explains why it will be unmissable

World Rallycross
May 23, 2014
Solberg: why rallycross is my future Plus

Solberg: why rallycross is my future

PETTER SOLBERG had a rough first season back in rallycross, but that hasn't deterred him from signing up for the first year of its new era in 2014, as he explains in his AUTOSPORT column

World Rallycross
Oct 16, 2013
Solberg: back to school Plus

Solberg: back to school

Petter Solberg says that there's still lots to learn about running a successful rallycross campaign, but he's really enjoying getting back to his roots

World Rallycross
Apr 2, 2013

Latest news

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding
World Rallycross World Rallycross

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.