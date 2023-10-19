WEC to adopt Hyperpole qualifying format at all rounds from 2024

Each of the WEC’s two classes from next season, Hypercar and LMGT3, will have two sessions at each regular round: the fastest 10 cars from a 12-minute qualifying period will go through to the Hyperpole session lasting 10 minutes that sets the first five rows of the grid in each class.

The new system mimics that introduced for the double-points Le Mans WEC round in 2020.

All cars in all classes take part in a one-hour qualifying session on Wednesday evening at Le Mans with the fastest six in each going through to Hyperpole on Thursday lasting 30 minutes.

What is described by the FIA as an “enhanced qualifying format” was rubber-stamped by Thursday’s World Motor Sport Council in Geneva.

It replaces the current qualifying procedure where each of the current three classes has a single 15-minute session.

The WEC will have just two categories next year when LMP2 disappears from the championship, with the exception of Le Mans.

It has not been revealed so far if the Hyperpole format at Le Mans will be modified in any way for next year. The centrepiece round of the series has its own supplementary regulations, which have yet to be published for next year’s race.

Regulations for the LMGT3 division that will replace GTE Am from next year were approved by the WMSC.

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Ben Keating Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

WEC-specific adaptations of the FIA GT3 regs will include the introduction of luminescent number panels and leader lights, which indicate whether the car is running in the top three in class.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem made mention of Aston Martin’s confirmation earlier this month of plans to race a Valkyrie developed to the Le Mans Hypercar rules at the WMSC.

“I also welcome the recent announcement of Aston Martin and their commitment to enter the Hypercar class of the WEC from 2025,” he said.

“This class is going from strength to strength with an impressive line-up of some of the world’s biggest manufacturers.”