Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus tops Alpine in wet FP1
WEC / Sebring Practice report

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2

Alpine claimed the top spot in second free practice for the opening round of the World Endurance Championship at Sebring on Friday.

Gary Watkins
By:
WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2

The Alpine-Gibson A480 grandfathered LMP1 sat at the head of the classification for the majority of the session on Wednesday afternoon.

Andre Negrao went quickest with a 1m50.845s early on in the one-hour practice period, before Matthieu Vaxiviere improved by three tenths in the closing minutes.

The Frenchman got down to a 1m50.512s, which was still some way short of the 1m49.738s with which he had topped the Hypercar class classification in the opening session.

Vaxiviere’s afternoon mark gave the Alpine a half second margin over the two United Autosports LMP2 ORECAs, which ended up second and third overall in the hands of Paul di Resta and Filipe Albuquerque.

Albuquerque sat second in the times with a 1m51.058s until right at the end when di Resta got down to a 1m51.040s in his ORECA-Gibson 07 to take the top spot in P2.

The #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid had been second until a 1m51.015s set by Brendon Hartley early on was wiped out for a pitlane speeding infringement. That demoted to car to fifth position with a 1m51.380s, also set by Hartley, behind the Realteam by WRT ORECA of Ferdinand Habsburg on a 1m51.244s.

Sixth place went to Prema Powerteam’s ORECA courtesy of a 1m51.395s from Robert Kubica.

The second WRT P2 entry ended up seventh with a 1m51.446s from Rene Rast, while Jose Maria Lopez was eighth in the second Toyota with a 1m53.503s.

The Glickenhaus 007 LMH, which had been fastest in FP1 in Romain Dumas’s hands, ended up down in 14th position more than a second and a half off the pace with a 1m52.479s from Ryan Briscoe.

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

Photo by: Paul Foster

Porsche heads GTE Pro from Corvette

The #92 Porsche 911 RSR again headed the GTE Pro times, this time with Michael Christensen at the wheel. He posted a 1m58.448s to end up less than one hundredth of a second clear of Nick Tandy in the solo Chevrolet Corvette C8.R.  

The Briton’s 1m58.580s put him four tenths clear of the second Porsche in which Richard Lietz set a best lap of 1m58.889s, which was almost identical to team-mate Gianmaria Bruni’s mark from session one.

The two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos again brought up the rear and failed to break the two-minute mark.

WEC debutant David Pittard ended up quickest in GTE Am in the Northwest AMR Aston Martin. The Briton’s time of 2m00.029s in the Prodrive-run Vantage GTE put him just over a tenth up on fellow countryman Harry Tincknell in the best of the Dempsey Proton Porsches.

Practice continues on Thursday with the final of the three 60-minute practice sessions at 11:55am local time before qualifying for Friday’s Sebring 1000 Miles begins at 7:00pm.

Watch WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring qualifying and the race live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply).

shares
comments
WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus tops Alpine in wet FP1
Previous article

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus tops Alpine in wet FP1
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus tops Alpine in wet FP1 Sebring
WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus tops Alpine in wet FP1

Toyota has taken "big hit" with new WEC hybrid limitations
WEC

Toyota has taken "big hit" with new WEC hybrid limitations

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus
WEC

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Latest news

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2
WEC WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine fastest in FP2

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus tops Alpine in wet FP1
WEC WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus tops Alpine in wet FP1

2022 WEC Sebring 1000 Miles – Start time, how to watch & more
Video Inside
WEC WEC

2022 WEC Sebring 1000 Miles – Start time, how to watch & more

Toyota has taken "big hit" with new WEC hybrid limitations
WEC WEC

Toyota has taken "big hit" with new WEC hybrid limitations

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement Plus

Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Autosport recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.