WEC Prologue: Toyota ends Sebring test on top from Cadillac
Toyota ended the World Endurance Championship Prologue with its two GR010 HYBRIDS at the top of the order over the four sessions of the official pre-season test at Sebring.
The Japanese manufacturer was fastest in three of the testing periods totalling 12 and half hours of track time, with Jose Maria Lopez’s 1m48.208s aboard the #7 entry from the opening period on Saturday morning standing as the best of the weekend.
That was narrowly faster than the 1m48.216s set by Brendon Hartley in the #8 Le Mans Hypercar on Sunday afternoon.
Hartley’s best in the final session eclipsed Mike Conway’s fastest time of the closing session, a 1m48.333s, by just over a tenth.
The 1m48.429s with which Earl Bamber topped the times on Saturday afternoon put the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R third in the combined times.
Richard Westbrook led the chase of the Toyotas aboard the Caddy LMDh in the final session with a 1m48.890s.
Porsche took fourth spot courtesy of Michael Christensen’s 1m48.957s set on Sunday morning. That put him three tenths up the second of the Porsche 963 LMDh, in which Kevin Estre posted a 1m49.285s in the same session.
The best-placed Ferrari 499P LMH jumped to sixth in the combined order in the final half hour of the Prologue. Nicklas Nielsen posted a 1m49.300s, an improvement of almost exactly a tenth over team-mate Antonio Fuoco’s previous best, to move ahead of the #93 Peugeot LMH.
Nico Muller, who set a 1m49.302s on Sunday morning, was pushed down to seventh by just two thousandths of a second.
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
The Swiss driver’s time was a further tenth and a half up on the 1m49.568s that Mikkel Jensen managed in the same session in the second 9X8.
A 1m49.573s from Antonio Giovinazzi put the other Ferrari, which did not run in the final session after James Calado’s accident on Sunday morning, in ninth position overall in the Prologue.
Vanwall eclipsed Glickenhaus in the battle of the garagistes, Tom Dillmann’s 1m50.038s for German-based marque more than a second up on Ryan Briscoe’s 1m51.173s for the American entrant.
United Autosports came out on top in LMP2 after heading three sessions with its #22 ORECA-Gibson 07.
Filipe Albuquerque’s 1m50.577s from Sunday morning stood as the best P2 of the weekend and was more than two tenths up on WRT driver Robert Kubica’s 1m50.827s set in the closing session.
Doriane Pin took third position in class for the Prema team on her first competitive outing in a P2 car, posting her 1m50.860s in session three. Yifei Ye and Pierto Fittipaldi both posted 1m51.000s on Sunday morning in their respective Jota ORECAs, the Chinese driver taking fourth spot courtesy of setting his time first.
Porsche blocked out the top positions in GTE Am, with Matteo Cairoli leading the way on 1m59.170s for the Project 1 team.
Second fastest of the Porsche 911 RSR flotilla was Michelle Gatting in the Iron Dames entry run by Iron Lynx. Ben Barker got close to her best of 1m59.201s when he claimed the top spot in session four aboard the GR Racing Porsche with a 1m59.253s.
The Prologue preceded race week for the opening round of the 2023 WEC, the Sebring 1000 Miles.
Practice begins on Wednesday prior to the race on Friday, which precedes the Sebring 12 Hours round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.
WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage
How a retired WEC great fared in Peugeot's virtual 9X8
Latest news
Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites
Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain
Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain
Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez
Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.