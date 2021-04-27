Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Prologue Testing report

WEC Prologue: G-Drive fastest as LMP2s stay on top

By:

LMP2 cars maintained their grip on the overall timesheets in the third session of the FIA World Endurance Championship's Prologue pre-season test at Spa, with G-Drive Racing leading the way on Tuesday morning.

Mercedes Formula E star Nyck de Vries was at the wheel of the #26 Aurus-branded ORECA 07 during the early part of the session when he set the car's best lap time of 2m04.168s.

That was some way clear of the Monday benchmark of 2m04.822s set by United Autosports man Filipe Albuquerque.

The United ORECA, fastest in both Monday sessions, was second-fastest on Tuesday morning thanks to a 2m04.284s from Albuquerque, while the #38 Jota machine was third-fastest on a 2m04.582s set by Anthony Davidson. 

Toyota was fourth overall as it narrowed the gap to the quickest LMP2s to a little over half a second with the quicker of its pair of new GR010 Hybrid Le Mans Hypercars, the #7 machine.

Jose Maria Lopez left it until the final 15 minutes of the three-hour session to post his best time of 2m04.708s, after the #7 car had spent most of Monday in the garage with what the Japanese manufacturer described as "hydraulic and electrical issues".

The sister #8 Toyota was second among the Hypercars and sixth overall with Brendon Hartley posting a best time of 2m04.798s early on.

As was the case on Monday, the Toyotas were losing time to the lighter, more nimble LMP2 cars in Spa's twisty middle sector, while routinely setting outright bests in the first and third sectors.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Splitting the two GR010 Hybrids on the overall leaderboard was the Racing Team Nederland ORECA, which was partly responsible for the one and only red flag of the session.

That came when Job van Uitert tangled with the Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE of Katherine Legge at Blanchimont with an hour and 15 minutes to go, an incident that left both cars with heavy damage. Both drivers were reported to be uninjured.

The remaining Hypercar, the grandfathered Alpine A480 LMP1 car, was 11th-fastest overall with Nicolas Lapierre setting a best time of 2m05.772s - slower than the team managed on Monday.

Jota's second car returned to action for the final half an hour of the session following Sean Gelael's heavy crash on Monday, albeit ending up 13th among the LMP2s and 16th overall.

In GTE Pro, Porsche locked out the top two places as Kevin Estre left it late to set the fastest time in class of 2m12.916s - a massive 1.3s faster than the competition - in the #92 car.

Richard Lietz set the best time in the sister 911 RSR-19 machine, a 2m14.214s, to go exactly three tenths faster than James Calado in the best of the AF Corse-run factory Ferraris.

The solo Corvette C8.R was fourth-fastest with Oliver Gavin setting a 2m14.703s.

Porsches likewise led the way in GTE Am as Matteo Cairoli set the pace in the #56 Project 1 machine with a 2m14.736s to go a little over a tenth clear of Matt Campbell's Dempsey-Proton car.

Both TF Sport-run Aston Martin Vantages were back in action following their Monday crashes, with the #33 machine going third-quickest, but the same couldn't be said for the #46 Project 1 Porsche, which sat out the session.

The WEC Spa 6 Hours starts on Saturday May 1 at 1.30pm CET, with practice and qualifying scheduled on Thursday and Friday. Qualifying and the race will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv

About this article

Series WEC
Event Prologue
Drivers Nyck de Vries
Teams G-Drive Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Toyota gives hydrogen car successful debut in Fuji 24 Hours Fuji
Super Taikyu

Toyota gives hydrogen car successful debut in Fuji 24 Hours

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard
European Le Mans

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan Autopolis Plus
Super Formula

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Nyck de Vries
Nyck de Vries
De Vries: FE "not necessarily" at fault for bizarre Valencia E-Prix finish Valencia ePrix
Formula E

De Vries: FE "not necessarily" at fault for bizarre Valencia E-Prix finish

McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserves again
Formula 1

McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserves again

Diriyah FE: Frijns beats de Vries to top spot in Saturday practice
Formula E

Diriyah FE: Frijns beats de Vries to top spot in Saturday practice

More
G-Drive Racing
How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams Plus
WEC

How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams

Pietro Fittipaldi makes prototype return in ELMS with G-Drive
European Le Mans

Pietro Fittipaldi makes prototype return in ELMS with G-Drive

Failure of "10 cents" part cost G-Drive Le Mans 24 Hours LMP2 win
WEC

Failure of "10 cents" part cost G-Drive Le Mans 24 Hours LMP2 win

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Plus

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory

WEC
May 4, 2021
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Plus

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about

WEC
Apr 30, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Plus

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Plus

How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no works Aston Martins in the GTE-Pro class. As its new era in Formula 1 begins, Aston leaves behind a legacy of success courtesy of its Prodrive-run factory programme that was a hit from the word go in 2005

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Plus

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
Top 10 moments of an underrated British great Plus

Top 10 moments of an underrated British great

Brian Redman was one of the best sportscar drivers of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as a three-time champion on the fearsome American Formula 5000 scene. To celebrate his 84th birthday Autosport contacted him about his best races – and he decided to write the piece himself…

WEC
Mar 9, 2021
How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams Plus

How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams

The G-Drive squad has been a mainstay of endurance racing in recent years, and has linked up with Russian manufacturer Aurus in recent years to promote its brand. With a change of rules in endurance racing's top tables, the team could be well-placed to take advantage of a potential boom...

WEC
Mar 7, 2021

