WEC Portimao: Buemi leads Toyota 1-2 in FP1
Toyota locked out the top two positions in opening free practice for this weekend’s Portimao round of the World Endurance Championship.
The Japanese manufacturer continued its domination of the 2023 WEC season after finishing 1-2 in the opening round at Sebring last month, with Sebastien Buemi edging out Mike Conway by nearly four tenths.
Buemi got down to a 1m32.792s aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar early in the 90-minute FP1 session on Friday morning, which Conway followed up on with a 1m33.176s.
The fastest Toyota time was just under a second quicker than the marque’s best time at this stage of the meeting on the WEC’s previous visit to the Automdromo Internacional do Algarve in 2021.
Buemi’s mark gave Toyota nearly a margin of nearly seven tenths over the next best manufacturer in Ferrari.
Alessandro Pier Guidi took third position in the Hypercar class aboard the best of the AF Corse-run Ferrari 499P LMHs. The Italian driver’s 1m33.453s shaded the 1m33.569s from team-mate Nicklas Nielsen in the sister car by just over a tenth.
The two factory Porsche 963 LMDhs filled out positions five and six in the Hypercar class, with Frederic Makowiecki and Laurens Vanthoor evenly-matched in the two Penske-run cars. Makowiecki posted a 1m33.688s to end up a tenth ahead of Vanthoor’s 1m33.792s.
Earl Bamber took seventh position in the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh on the European competition debut for the American car courtesy of a 1m34.107s.
Two two Peugeot 9X8 LMDhs took eighth and ninth positions, a 1m34.523s from Gustvo Menezes leaving the French manufacturer 1.7s off the pace. Mikkel Jensen was half a second in arrears in the sister car on a 1m35.033s.
Glickenhaus and Vanwall LMHs were evenly matched at the back of the Hypercar field. Tom Dillmann’s 1m35.309s in the Vanwall-Gibson Vandervell 680 just shaded the 1m35.496s from Olivier Pla in the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007.
#63 Prema Racing - Oreca 07 - Gibson - Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat
Photo by: Paul Foster
The Italian Prema team ended up 1-2 in LMP2 with its pair of ORECA-Gibson 07s, Mirko Bortolotti ending up with a three-tenth margin in the secondary prototype class. Bortolotti’s 1m34.542s compared with Bent Viscaal’s 1m34.884s.
Inter Europol took third in class with a 1m32.920s from Fabio Scherer. Oliver Jarvis took fourth in the best of the two United Autosports ORECAs.
Ferrari factory driver Daniel Serra led the way in GTE Am for the Kessel Ferrari squad. His 1m41.341s aboard the Swiss team’s 488 GTE Evo was half a second up on second-placed Nicki Thiim’s 1m41.858s in the Northwest AMR Aston Martin Vantage GTE.
The session ended a couple of minutes early with a second red flag after Rui Andrade went off and hit the barriers at Turn 11 in his WRT LMP2 ORECA.
WEC Portimao FP1 results
|Cla
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|43
|1'32.792
|2
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|43
|1'33.176
|0.384
|3
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|35
|1'33.453
|0.661
|4
| Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|40
|1'33.569
|0.777
|5
| Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|36
|1'33.688
|0.896
|6
| Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|37
|1'33.792
|1.000
|7
| Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|23
|1'34.107
|1.315
|8
| Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|40
|1'34.523
|1.731
|9
| Doriane Pin
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
|Oreca 07
|41
|1'34.542
|1.750
|10
|Filip Ugran
Juan Manuel Correa
Bent Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|38
|1'34.884
|2.092
|11
| Jakub Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa
|Oreca 07
|41
|1'34.920
|2.128
|12
| Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|26
|1'35.033
|2.241
|13
| Josh Pierson
Giedo van der Garde
Oliver Jarvis
|Oreca 07
|41
|1'35.035
|2.243
|14
| Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
|Oreca 07
|39
|1'35.042
|2.250
|15
|Frederick Lubin
Philip Hanson
Ben Hanley
|Oreca 07
|42
|1'35.129
|2.337
|16
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Pietro Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|36
|1'35.212
|2.420
|17
| David Beckmann
Ye Yifei
Antonio Felix da Costa
|Oreca 07
|39
|1'35.244
|2.452
|18
| Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
Robin Frijns
|Oreca 07
|40
|1'35.260
|2.468
|19
| Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell
|Oreca 07
|34
|1'35.293
|2.501
|20
| Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Jacques Villeneuve
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|36
|1'35.309
|2.517
|21
| Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|40
|1'35.442
|2.650
|22
| Romain Dumas
Ryan Briscoe
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007
|34
|1'35.496
|2.704
|23
| Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|22
|1'36.119
|3.327
|24
| Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|39
|1'41.341
|8.549
|25
| Paul Dalla Lana
Axcil Jefferies
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|37
|1'41.858
|9.066
|26
| Ryan Hardwick
Zacharie Robichon
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|36
|1'41.862
|9.070
|27
| Luis Perez Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|38
|1'41.885
|9.093
|28
| Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Nick Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|35
|1'41.896
|9.104
|29
|Miguel Pedro
Guilherme Moura
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|38
|1'41.940
|9.148
|30
| Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|34
|1'41.944
|9.152
|31
| Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|36
|1'42.071
|9.279
|32
| Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|37
|1'42.176
|9.384
|33
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|38
|1'42.287
|9.495
|34
|Diego Alessi
Simon Mann
Ulysse De
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|40
|1'42.296
|9.504
|35
| Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|37
|1'42.648
|9.856
|36
| Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|39
|1'42.871
|10.079
|37
| Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|34
|1'42.931
|10.139
|View full results
Related video
Peugeot introduces gearbox fix for Portimao WEC after Sebring issues
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
Latest news
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.