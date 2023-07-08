WEC Monza: Kobayashi lands Toyota pole ahead of Ferrari
Toyota driver Kamui Kobayashi edged out Ferrari’s Antonio Fuoco for pole position ahead of this weekend’s Monza round of the World Endurance Championship.
Kobayashi claimed the top spot in qualifying by just over one hundredth of a second aboard the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar, in a closely fought session in which the top three cars were separated by a tenth.
A 1m35.358s from Kobayashi compared with Fuoco’s 1m35.375s in the #50 Ferrari 499P LMH, while Brendon Hartley was just behind on a 1m35.480s in the second of the Toyotas.
Peugeot driver Jean-Eric Vergne was a further two tenths behind courtesy of 1m35.662s, which left him only three tenths off the pace in the fastest of the French manufacturer’s 9X8 LMHs.
Alex Lynn took fifth for Cadillac with a 1m35.720s aboard the Ganassi-run V-Series.R LMDh.
He was run close by the second of the AF Corse-run factory Ferraris, which posted a 1m35.771s in Antonio Giovinazzi’s hands.
Gustavo Menezes took seventh in the second Peugeot, while Frederic Makowiecki was the fastest Porsche 963 LMDh driver in eighth.
The top nine cars in Hypercar down to Yifei Ye in the Jota Porsche were all within one second at the end of the 15-minute session.
#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz
WRT driver Robert Kubica took a first WEC pole position in LMP2.
He set two laps good enough for the top spot in class aboard his ORECA-Gibson 07, ending up on a 1m39.354s.
That was an improvement of three tenths on his previous lap, giving him the pole by nearly four tenths.
Pietro Fittipaldi took second position in his Jota ORECA with a 1m39.707s, while Phil Hanson made a late improvement to jump to third with a 1m39.790s in the best of the United Autosports entries.
Gabriel Aubry ended up fourth in Vector Sport’s ORECA by just one hundredth of a second from Albert Costa in the Le Mans-winning Inter Europol entry.
Sarah Bovy took her second GTE Am pole position of the season for the all-female Iron Dames Porsche squad.
A 1m47.632s gave her the top spot in the Iron Lynx-run Porsche 911 RSR by four tenths over Ahmad Al Harthy, who got down to a 1m48.058s in the ORT by TF Aston Martin Vantage GTE.
Christian Ried was less than a tenth further back in third position aboard the solo Dempsey-Proton Porsche .
The Monza 6 Hours, round five of the 2023 WEC, begins at 12:30 local time on Sunday.
WEC Monza 6 Hours - Qualifying results
Hypercar
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'35.358
|2
|50
| Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'35.375
|0.017
|0.017
|3
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'35.460
|0.102
|0.085
|4
|93
| Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'35.662
|0.304
|0.202
|5
|2
| Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|1'35.720
|0.362
|0.058
|6
|51
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'35.771
|0.413
|0.051
|7
|94
| Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'35.780
|0.422
|0.009
|8
|5
| Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'35.973
|0.615
|0.193
|9
|38
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'36.188
|0.830
|0.215
|10
|6
| Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'36.497
|1.139
|0.309
|11
|708
| Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
Nathanael Berthon
|Glickenhaus 007
|HYPERCAR
|1'36.614
|1.256
|0.117
|12
|99
| Gianmaria Bruni
Harry Tincknell
Neel Jani
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|HYPERCAR
|1'36.668
|1.310
|0.054
|13
|4
| Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
JP De
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|1'38.089
|2.731
|1.421
LMP2
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Class
|Avg Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|41
| Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
|LMP2
|1'39.354
|2
|28
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Pietro Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen
|LMP2
|1'39.707
|0.353
|0.353
|3
|22
| Frederick Lubin
Philip Hanson
Ben Hanley
|LMP2
|1'39.790
|0.436
|0.083
|4
|10
| Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry
|LMP2
|1'39.887
|0.533
|0.097
|5
|34
| Jakub Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa
|LMP2
|1'39.894
|0.540
|0.007
|6
|31
| Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
Robin Frijns
|LMP2
|1'39.957
|0.603
|0.063
|7
|63
| Doriane Pin
Mathias Beche
Daniil Kvyat
|LMP2
|1'39.976
|0.622
|0.019
|8
|35
| Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell
|LMP2
|1'40.061
|0.707
|0.085
|9
|36
| Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
|LMP2
|1'40.214
|0.860
|0.153
|10
|9
| Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
Andrea Caldarelli
|LMP2
|1'40.340
|0.986
|0.126
|11
|23
| Josh Pierson
Giedo van der Garde
Oliver Jarvis
|LMP2
|1'40.379
|1.025
|0.039
GTE
|Cla
|Drivers
|Class
|Avg Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
| Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey
|LMGTE AM
|1'47.632
|2
| Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.058
|0.426
|0.426
|3
| Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
Julien Andlauer
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.116
|0.484
|0.058
|4
| Luis Perez Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.221
|0.589
|0.105
|5
| Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.464
|0.832
|0.243
|6
| Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Nick Catsburg
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.519
|0.887
|0.055
|7
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.599
|0.967
|0.080
|8
| Julien Piguet
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.713
|1.081
|0.114
|9
| Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Kei Cozzolino
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.962
|1.330
|0.249
|10
|Guilherme Oliveira
Efrin Castro
Matteo Cairoli
|LMGTE AM
|1'49.232
|1.600
|0.270
|11
| Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii
|LMGTE AM
|1'49.509
|1.877
|0.277
|12
| Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
|LMGTE AM
|1'49.883
|2.251
|0.374
