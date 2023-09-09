Subscribe
Previous / Fuji marks Porsche's best chance of WEC podium return in 2023 - Makowiecki
WEC / Fuji Practice report

WEC Fuji: Toyota leads Peugeot in final practice

Toyota led Peugeot in the final World Endurance Championship practice session for this weekend’s 6 Hours of Fuji, with home hero Kamui Kobayashi setting the fastest time aboard the #7 GR010 HYBRID.

Rachit Thukral
By:
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Practice began on a wet track following a brief shower earlier on Saturday morning, but conditions improved sufficiently for slick tyres to be fitted just 15 minutes into the session.

Ferrari was one of the first teams to make the move away from wets, with Alessandro Pier Guidi immediately improving by over two seconds to 1m35.275s to go fastest in the #51 499P.

Lap times continued to tumble as the track improved further, with the leading drivers dipping into the 1m30s window just after the halfway point of the session.

Alex Lynn was the first driver to break the 1m31s barrier, lapping the former Japanese Grand Prix venue in 1m30.915s in the solo Cadillac V-Series.R.

Brendon Hartley then went three tenths faster in the #8 Toyota, before Yifei Ye found another big chunk of time to move JOTA Porsche 963 to the top. 

Ye’s time of 1m30.798s would remain quickest until the final 10 minutes of practice, when Kobayashi got down to a 1m30.068s to put Toyota back ahead.

That time wouldn’t be usurped until the end of the session, putting Toyota on the front foot ahead of qualifying for its home event.

The closest anyone got to Kobayashi’s benchmark was Loic Duval, who clocked a time of 1m30.476s in the #94 Peugeot 9X8 after a comparatively difficult Friday for the French manufacturer.

Antonio Felix da Costa improved on team-mate Ye’s time by nearly three tenths to put the JOTA Porsche third at the finish, just ahead of the second Peugeot of Mikkel Jensen.

Proton Competition also outpaced the factory Porsches despite starting the weekend with an entirely new chassis that only completed 10 laps in a shakedown prior to Fuji, with Harry Tincknell setting the car’s best time of 1m30.710s to end up fifth.

James Calado was sixth in the best of the two factory Ferraris, the #51 car that sits equal-second in the championship, after team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi survived a scary moment when he nearly went into the back of the JOTA Porsche under braking just after halfway through the session.

The championship-leading #8 Toyota was only seventh-quickest in the hands of Ryo Hirakawa, with Cadillac eventually ending up eighth with Lynn’s previous time of 1m30.914s.

The two factory Porsche cars completed the top 10, both ending up more than a second off the pace of the chart-topping Toyota, with the #50 Ferrari and the Vanwall completing the Hypercar field.

In LMP2, Oliver Jarvis set the pace for United Autosports with a best time of 1m34.258s in the #23 ORECA 07, beating the #36 Alpine of Matthieu Vaxiviere by just over two tenths of a second.

The #22 United car was third-quickest with Phil Hanson, while Vector Sport enjoyed a strong showing with Gabriel Aubry taking the team up to fourth with a time of 1m34.719s.

The GTE Am field was led by the #54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE of Davide Rigon, who moved to the top late on with a time of 1m39.074s.

That was after Rigon’s team-mate Francesco Castellacci suffered a puncture in an incident with the Inter Europol LMP2 car of Fabio Scherer at Turn 1 that forced the Le Mans-winning LMP2 team into making a rear wing change.

Second in the GTE Am class was the #777 D’station Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Tomonobu Fujii, while Mikkel Pedersen made it three different manufacturers inside the top three in the #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSR-19.

Results to follow

shares
comments

Fuji marks Porsche's best chance of WEC podium return in 2023 - Makowiecki
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

WEC
Fuji

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

Ferrari's Fuji qualifying struggles "a surprise", says Calado

Ferrari's Fuji qualifying struggles "a surprise", says Calado

WEC
Fuji

Ferrari's Fuji qualifying struggles "a surprise", says Calado Ferrari's Fuji qualifying struggles "a surprise", says Calado

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Kamui Kobayashi More
Kamui Kobayashi
Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans

Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans

NASCAR

Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans

Kobayashi: Caterham's new dream chaser

Kobayashi: Caterham's new dream chaser

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Kobayashi: Caterham's new dream chaser Kobayashi: Caterham's new dream chaser

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
WEC Fuji: Toyota locks out front row in qualifying as Ferrari struggles

WEC Fuji: Toyota locks out front row in qualifying as Ferrari struggles

WEC
Fuji

WEC Fuji: Toyota locks out front row in qualifying as Ferrari struggles WEC Fuji: Toyota locks out front row in qualifying as Ferrari struggles

WEC Fuji: Toyota flexes its muscles in second practice

WEC Fuji: Toyota flexes its muscles in second practice

WEC
Fuji

WEC Fuji: Toyota flexes its muscles in second practice WEC Fuji: Toyota flexes its muscles in second practice

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Plus
Plus
WEC

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Latest news

Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing

Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing

F1 Formula 1

Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

WEC WEC
Fuji

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez

Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP

Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
James Newbold

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023 The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Plus
Plus
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation
Gary Watkins

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe