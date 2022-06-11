Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota tops warm-up; Glickenhaus hits trouble Next / Glickenhaus confident of matching Toyota pace in Le Mans 24 Hours
WEC News

WEC explains motivation behind 'GT3 Premium' to replace GTE

FIA World Endurance Championship organisers have explained the motivation behind the introduction of 'GT3 Premium' cars with bespoke bodywork instead of regular GT3 machinery in the series in 2024.

Gary Watkins
By:
Co-author:
Jamie Klein
WEC explains motivation behind 'GT3 Premium' to replace GTE

Plans for the new category that will replace GTE in 2024 at the Le Mans 24 Hours and in the WEC, as well as the European Le Mans Series, were given substance by series promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the FIA on Friday after last year’s announcement that it would be switching to what it called “GT3-based” rules.

ACO president Pierre Fillon explained that there is a desire to create what he dubbed “a premium kit” that would have a negligible affect on performance. 

Fillon added that the idea is “to have bodywork that lets you know this is a bodywork for endurance” and to give the drivers “a premium product”.

PLUS: When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

“The target is not to have a Le Mans project [for each participating brand] because we don’t want the manufacturers to spend money,” he explained. “We want to have something different.”

He suggested that the target cost for the bodywork package would be €50,000 and that the idea is that the cars could be quickly converted back to regular GT3 spec. 

ACO technical director Thierry Bouvet said that the decision to give GT3 machinery competing in the French organisation’s series resulted from discussions with drivers and teams who will compete in the pro-am only division from 2024.

“We spoke with the gentlemen drivers and the teams because they are the end users,” he explained. 

He also stated that the new bodykits could be used as a part of the Balance of Performance process and a means “to fine tune the cars into the window”.

GT3 cars will have to be fitted with special bodykits to race at Le Mans

GT3 cars will have to be fitted with special bodykits to race at Le Mans

Photo by: Andreas Beil

When asked to explain extent of the modifications allowed, Bouvet replied: “It is still to be defined.”

A name for the new class has yet to be announced, but FIA endurance commission president Richard Mille explained that LMGT is a strong possibility.

Leader lights, the illuminations on the sides of the car that show if it is running in the top three in class, will also be part of the bodywork package. 

The new breed of GT cars for the WEC will run rear-axle torque metres to aid the BoP process. 

The decision not to adopt pure GT3 rules for the WEC and its associate series was questioned by Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach. 

“The question is, do we really need it?” he said. “Does it make the sport more attractive? I don’t know. 

“My personal opinion is we don’t need it because I don’t think the spectators will realise.”

"As a manufacturer, I’d be happy just to use a spec GT3 car as we race it everywhere. It’s also to do with costs.

"To me, the special thing here is Le Mans, not that we have a modified car. I don’t think it needs a modified car."

The ACO and FIA also confirmed that in 2023 there will be no GTE Pro class as the GTE rules are phased out.

shares
comments

Related video

Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota tops warm-up; Glickenhaus hits trouble
Previous article

Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota tops warm-up; Glickenhaus hits trouble
Next article

Glickenhaus confident of matching Toyota pace in Le Mans 24 Hours

Glickenhaus confident of matching Toyota pace in Le Mans 24 Hours
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car
WEC

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Latest news

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car
WEC WEC

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car
WEC WEC

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

Bruni not expecting Porsche LMDh seat, could look elsewhere
WEC WEC

Bruni not expecting Porsche LMDh seat, could look elsewhere

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Plus

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Plus

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche Plus

The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche

Yifei Ye came within one lap of winning the LMP2 class on his Le Mans 24 Hours debut last year, and his eye-catching 2021 has gained Porsche’s interest. With the German manufacturer preparing for a return to the top tier, the Chinese youngster is on the path to join it

WEC
Apr 14, 2022
How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance Plus

How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance

Toyota’s stranglehold on the World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Plus

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.