Watch how Lamborghini’s new Le Mans challenger came to life
Lamborghini’s new prototype racing car, the SC63, makes its world debut in this weekend’s Qatar opening round of the World Endurance Championship.
Lamborghini SC63 LMDh
Lamborghini Squadra Corse
The new car, built to the LMDh ruleset, has undergone an extensive testing programme since it was first ready to roll last summer.
To tell that story, Lamborghini has produced an in-depth film on YouTube, called Rush to the Hyper, to put fans behind the scenes as the Ligier-framed machine – which is powered by a 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine with hybrid system – was created and put through its paces in test sessions at racetracks around the world.
It charts the initial progress, including some fascinating insights at the Sauber wind tunnel as the car’s aerodynamics were developed on a 60% scale model.
It doesn’t pull any punches either, showing dramatic in-car and CCTV footage of the car’s serious crash in testing at Paul Ricard that set the project back.
How the team, and notably factory driver Mirko Bortolotti, bounced back after losing a month of running segues into ex-Formula 1 star Romain Grosjean’s introduction to the project. It really lifts the lid on how Lamborghini goes about its racing in WEC, and later this month IMSA, competition.
You can watch the film below:
