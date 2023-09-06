Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car
Toyota driver Ritomo Miyata will make his World Endurance Championship debut in this weekend's Fuji round driving for the Kessel Racing squad in the GTE Am class.
Miyata, a race winner in both Super Formula and SUPER GT, will partner Takeshi Kimura and Scott Huffaker at the wheel of the CarGuy Racing-branded Kessel Ferrari 488 GTE for Sunday's six-hour race.
The Toyota WEC Challenge driver replaces factory Ferrari racer Daniel Serra, who according to a statement released by CarGuy is unable to travel to Japan due to "various circumstances".
Miyata was due to attend the Fuji race anyway with the Toyota squad, having also been present for the Le Mans 24 Hours and Monza rounds of the WEC as part of his development programme with the Japanese marque.
It will mark Miyata's first outing in GTE machinery and comes at a time that Toyota is weighing up whether to place him in the WEC next season.
The 24-year-old is already a race winner at Fuji this year, having taken victory alongside Sho Tsuboi for Toyota squad TOM'S in the first of two SUPER GT races to have taken place at the circuit in 2023.
He also leads the Super Formula standings ahead of current AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson ahead of next month's final round of the season at Suzuka.
Elsewhere on the Fuji GTE Am entry list, Kei Cozzolino and Hiroshi Koizumi will drive for the AF Corse team alongside Simon Mann.
The Japanese duo, who race together in the Michelin Le Mans Cup series, effectively replace Ulysse de Pauw and Julien Piguet, Mann's team-mates aboard the #21 Ferrari at Le Mans and Monza.
It will mark gentleman racer Koizumi's WEC debut, while series veteran Cozzolino will be making his second outing of the year after appearing at Le Mans as part of an all-Japanese driver line-up for Kessel together with Naoki Yokomizo and Yorikatsu Tsujiko.
Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi
Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi
New fuel tipped to be "key factor" in 2023 Super GT title battle
New fuel tipped to be "key factor" in 2023 Super GT title battle New fuel tipped to be "key factor" in 2023 Super GT title battle
Toyota's Miyata reveals Europe 'promise' with Fenestraz
Toyota's Miyata reveals Europe 'promise' with Fenestraz Toyota's Miyata reveals Europe 'promise' with Fenestraz
Latest news
Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut
Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut
Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation
Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation
F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers
F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers
Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025?
Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025? Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025?
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.