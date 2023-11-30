Subscribe
WEC
News

Bamber: 'Would've been too easy' if new marques beat Toyota in 2023 WEC

Cadillac driver Earl Bamber says it would have been "too easy" if new Hypercar manufacturers had dethroned Toyota straight away in the World Endurance Championship this year.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Co-author Jamie Klein
Updated
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Toyota held its own against an onslaught of new LMDh and LMH car makers in the WEC in 2023, winning six of the seven races and sweeping both drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles.

Its only defeat of the season came at the Le Mans 24 Hours, where it narrowly lost out to Ferrari following a controversial Balance of Performance change in the run-up to the centenary edition of the French endurance classic.

Some fractions of fans had previously put Toyota’s success entirely down to a lack of works opposition, without taking into consideration how strong an operation it is, but the 2023 season allayed any lingering doubts about the capabilities of the Japanese manufacturer.

Bamber, whose Cadillac team finished third at Le Mans this year, said he knew it was never going to be easy for new Hypercar manufacturers to be on the same level as Toyota in 2023, recalling how strong it was in 2017 during Porsche’s last season in LMP1.

“We need to work hard in the winter to make that jump to catch Toyota but, at the same time, my expectations would be that Toyota would be very strong,” said the Kiwi, who won the title on Porsche’s LMP1 farewell with Timo Bernhard and current Toyota driver Brendon Hartley.

“Because when [Porsche] left LMP1 in ‘17 they were already at a massively high level and they have kept the same group of people together, drivers and everything.

“If you expect that you can come in and beat them so easily it would be a little bit too easy because they are a great team.

“It's like coming in Formula 1. You are never going to catch Red Bull and Mercedes in Year 1. 

“I think it's really nice that you've got such a high-level manufacturer and operation to aspire to. We are trying to catch them as fast as we can.”

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

Bamber’s former Porsche colleague and current Proton Competition driver Neel Jani also stressed the importance of Toyota’s structure in its current success, having largely carried over the same personnel and processes from its time in LMP1.

Porsche, by contrast, had to start from scratch after leaving WEC’s top class for six years before returning this season with the 963 LMDh.

“Toyota has a lot of strengths, but first and foremost is operation,” Jani explained in an interview with Autosport.

“It’s all the same people as LMP1, and before that they were doing Formula 1. Everyone else is far away from that. 

“They can go after issues in a different way, because they still have the same structure in place. A lot of other people have gone all over the place; Porsche now has nearly nobody left from the time. From my point of view, that’s their biggest advantage - not just the car or BoP.”

Peugeot’s Loic Duval said Toyota’s advantage over the Hypercar field goes beyond sheer pace, explaining how the GR010 Hybrid is extremely consistent throughout the stint and is much easier on its tyres than other cars.

“I still feel that Toyota has something else,” the former Audi LMP1 star told Autosport.

“I’m not talking performance, because on performance we can be close, but with the experience they have, I believe in terms of tyre management, they are far away from all of us and this makes the difference. 

“Throughout the race and each stint, they have a big advantage on us because on tyre degradation they are really on top of their game. In the end it doesn’t matter if you are a second per lap quicker in qualifying. 

“What you want is consistency in a stint. What they have been able to do, with the performance window we have, is to have a car that can perform without being aggressive on the tyres. 

“You see it in any conditions, or whether they use more or less downforce. They can play the game to perform all through the stint and not be affected by those changes. 

“Whereas some cars that are more ‘pointy’, they have an operating window but if they fall out of this window they struggle. For them, the window is huge.”

shares
comments
Previous article WEC's tyre warmer ban may be lifted at Le Mans again in 2024
Rachit Thukral
More
Rachit Thukral
Juju Noda lands Super Formula test chance with TGM

Juju Noda lands Super Formula test chance with TGM

Super Formula

Juju Noda lands Super Formula test chance with TGM Juju Noda lands Super Formula test chance with TGM

Grosjean buoyed by “impressive” Lamborghini LMDh test form

Grosjean buoyed by “impressive” Lamborghini LMDh test form

WEC

Grosjean buoyed by “impressive” Lamborghini LMDh test form Grosjean buoyed by “impressive” Lamborghini LMDh test form

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Earl Bamber
More
Earl Bamber
Cadillac can fight for Bahrain WEC podium after Fuji disaster, say drivers

Cadillac can fight for Bahrain WEC podium after Fuji disaster, say drivers

WEC
Bahrain

Cadillac can fight for Bahrain WEC podium after Fuji disaster, say drivers Cadillac can fight for Bahrain WEC podium after Fuji disaster, say drivers

Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory

Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory

Endurance
24 Hours of Nurburgring

Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory

WEC Prologue: Cadillac eclipses Toyota in second Sebring session

WEC Prologue: Cadillac eclipses Toyota in second Sebring session

WEC
Sebring Prologue

WEC Prologue: Cadillac eclipses Toyota in second Sebring session WEC Prologue: Cadillac eclipses Toyota in second Sebring session

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Ferrari still behind Toyota going to Le Mans, reckons Giovinazzi

Ferrari still behind Toyota going to Le Mans, reckons Giovinazzi

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari still behind Toyota going to Le Mans, reckons Giovinazzi Ferrari still behind Toyota going to Le Mans, reckons Giovinazzi

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

WRC
Rally Italy

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Plus
Plus
WRC

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Latest news

GT Winter Series enters fourth season with high-profile teams

GT Winter Series enters fourth season with high-profile teams

GT GT

GT Winter Series enters fourth season with high-profile teams GT Winter Series enters fourth season with high-profile teams

AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car

AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car

F1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car

Pre-'66 tin-tops to make guest appearance on BTCC bill in 2024

Pre-'66 tin-tops to make guest appearance on BTCC bill in 2024

NTNL National

Pre-'66 tin-tops to make guest appearance on BTCC bill in 2024 Pre-'66 tin-tops to make guest appearance on BTCC bill in 2024

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

F1 Formula 1

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
WEC
Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

Plus
Plus
WEC
Fuji

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe