Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive
WEC / Monza News

Porsche's Estre "can't remember" GTE Pro fight as close as Monza WEC

By:

Kevin Estre says he “can’t remember such a close fight” in the FIA World Endurance Championship’s GTE Pro class as the Porsche and Ferrari scrap at Monza last weekend.

Porsche's Estre "can't remember" GTE Pro fight as close as Monza WEC

Estre and Neel Jani scored their second win of the 2021 season in the #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19, defeating the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo of James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi in the WEC's first race at Monza since 1992.

Although Porsche took the chequered flag with a winning margin of over 30 seconds, that didn’t reflect how closely matched the two manufacturers were in Italy, with the race ebbing and flowing as three full-course yellows and a safety car period shook up the order.

Estre and Pier Guidi traded places during the opening two stints, before Porsche pulled clear of the Ferrari as they swapped their drivers for the first time.

The race started coming back towards the Italian marque after the mid-race safety car period, with Calado barging past Jani at the exit of the first chicane - with the Swiss driver running wide over the kerbs and also losing a place to the sister #91 Porsche.

A faster pitstop propelled the #92 car back into the lead, but Estre was chased hard by Pier Guidi in the final hour, the gap between the two cars remaining under a second for the duration.

Ultimately, Ferrari was forced to bring in Pier Guidi with five minutes to run for a splash-and-dash, giving Estre some breathing space after a fierce battle for much of the six-hour race.

The result elevated Estre and Jani to the top of the GTE Pro drivers’ standings, two points clear of Ferrari duo Pier Guidi and Calado.

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Kevin Estre, Neel Jani, #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Kevin Estre, Neel Jani, #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Despite earning pole position, Estre explained that Porsche's victory was as hard-won as any he could remember since joining the Weissach marque's WEC roster in 2017, even if it was fighting only a single manufacturer following Aston Martin’s withdrawal from the series over the winter.

“Pole position is always good but at the end of the day you have a six-hour race and that’s the one you want to win,” said Estre.

“But to be honest even if we had pole position, we were the challenger there because Ferrari was a little better than us the whole weekend until that point. 

“But I think we took it perfectly, we did the perfect race in the pitstop, in the strategy, in the car, no mistakes on pitstops or strategy, that’s how we won. 

“Very, very pleased with that one because it was a very very tough one. I can’t remember the last four years having such a tight fight  the whole race in GTE Pro. [It] doesn’t matter how many cars you have if you win with that small margin, this feeling is always a great feeling.”

Jani said he had expected the fight between Ferrari and Porsche would go down the last lap, and described Pier Guidi's late stop as “a big relief," he said of Ferrari's late stop.

"He was very quick at the end and pushing hard, so it was kind of nail biting there,” he said. 

“But what a great race, six hours of straight out qualifying laps. I hadn’t had such a tight race for such a long time in the WEC.”

Watch all World Endurance Championship races live on Motorsport.tvJoin today.

shares
comments
Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive

Previous article

Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

29 min
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Hamilton “dangerous”, British GP win celebrations “disrespectful”

21 h
3
Formula 1

Masi: F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents

5 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

7 h
5
Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 British GP crash

1 d
Latest news
Porsche's Estre "can't remember" GTE Pro fight as close as Monza WEC
WEC

Porsche's Estre "can't remember" GTE Pro fight as close as Monza WEC

0m
Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive
LM

Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive

1 h
Monza WEC: Toyota survives scare to claim third 2021 win
Video Inside
WEC

Monza WEC: Toyota survives scare to claim third 2021 win

22 h
"Impressive" Glickenhaus can "keep Toyota honest" in Monza WEC
WEC

"Impressive" Glickenhaus can "keep Toyota honest" in Monza WEC

Jul 18, 2021
Motorsport.tv hosts ‘Super Sportscar Sunday’
Video Inside
WEC

Motorsport.tv hosts ‘Super Sportscar Sunday’

Jul 18, 2021
Latest videos
6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights 03:09
WEC
18 h

6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights

6 Hours of Monza: Qualifying Highlights 03:21
WEC
Jul 17, 2021

6 Hours of Monza: Qualifying Highlights

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling 02:11
WEC
Jul 6, 2021

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling

WEC: Portugal - Race highlights 03:01
WEC
Jun 13, 2021

WEC: Portugal - Race highlights

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole 01:08
WEC
Jun 12, 2021

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Monza WEC: Toyota survives scare to claim third 2021 win Monza
Video Inside
WEC

Monza WEC: Toyota survives scare to claim third 2021 win

Super GT Motegi: Yamamoto holds off Miyata to win for Honda Motegi
Super GT

Super GT Motegi: Yamamoto holds off Miyata to win for Honda

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Monza Plus
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

Kevin Estre More
Kevin Estre
Nurburgring 24h: Manthey Porsche wins shortest-ever edition
GT

Nurburgring 24h: Manthey Porsche wins shortest-ever edition

BoP 'presents' determined Fuji GTE qualifying - Kevin Estre
WEC

BoP 'presents' determined Fuji GTE qualifying - Kevin Estre

Porsche adds Estre to World Endurance Championship GTE line-up
WEC

Porsche adds Estre to World Endurance Championship GTE line-up

Team Manthey More
Team Manthey
Ferrari and Porsche commit to WEC GTE future through to 2022
WEC

Ferrari and Porsche commit to WEC GTE future through to 2022

Porsche withdraws Manthey Racing, drivers from Nurburgring 24 on COVID-19 fears
GT

Porsche withdraws Manthey Racing, drivers from Nurburgring 24 on COVID-19 fears

Porsche places Nick Tandy with Manthey for Le Mans 24 Hours
WEC

Porsche places Nick Tandy with Manthey for Le Mans 24 Hours

Trending Today

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

Verstappen: Hamilton “dangerous”, British GP win celebrations “disrespectful”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Hamilton “dangerous”, British GP win celebrations “disrespectful”

Masi: F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 British GP crash

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine could be saved after British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine could be saved after British GP crash

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen British GP F1 clash a racing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen British GP F1 clash a racing incident

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Plus

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness

WEC
Jun 23, 2021
How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge helped Toyota to keep clear Plus

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge helped Toyota to keep clear

Despite going stride for stride for pace at Portimao, Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 couldn’t convert pole position into a sustained victory fight against Toyota. And due to rules and car limitations that are set in stone, the French manufacturer will be searching for solutions in its own battle of endurance

WEC
Jun 14, 2021
Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts Plus

Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts

The Japanese manufacturer is celebrating its 100th world championship prototype start in this weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago

WEC
Jun 12, 2021
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Plus

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory

WEC
May 4, 2021
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Plus

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about

WEC
Apr 30, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Plus

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021

Latest news

Porsche's Estre "can't remember" GTE Pro fight as close as Monza WEC
WEC WEC

Porsche's Estre "can't remember" GTE Pro fight as close as Monza WEC

Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive
Le Mans Le Mans

Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive

Monza WEC: Toyota survives scare to claim third 2021 win
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Monza WEC: Toyota survives scare to claim third 2021 win

"Impressive" Glickenhaus can "keep Toyota honest" in Monza WEC
WEC WEC

"Impressive" Glickenhaus can "keep Toyota honest" in Monza WEC

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.