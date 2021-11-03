Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Next / Ferrari gets BoP boost ahead of Bahrain WEC finale
WEC / Bahrain II News

Nakajima set for Toyota off-track role after stepping down from WEC seat

By:

Kazuki Nakajima looks set for an off-track role with Toyota next season after the end of his driving career with the Japanese manufacturer's World Endurance Championship squad.

Nakajima set for Toyota off-track role after stepping down from WEC seat

The 36-year-old hinted that he is likely to remain with the Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC team in a new capacity in the wake of the announcement on Wednesday that he will not be part of its driver line-up next season.

Nakajima was coy about his plans for 2022 and whether or not he will continue driving for Toyota domestically in Japan.

"There is, of course, a bit of sadness to be away from a race drive," he said.

"But also I am really looking for the future already: I have some sadness and also have a positive feeling."

He called the announcement on Wednesday "part of a big change coming".

Asked if that would involve a new role with the Toyota WEC team, he replied: "Probably yes, but I cannot give you any idea at the moment — that is one of the options."

"Could be" was his response when asked if the new role could involve mentoring young drivers and working with Toyota's development programme.

Nakajima's future at Toyota will become clearer in December, according to the team, when his replacement in the WEC squad will also be announced.

This looks certain to be Ryo Hirakawa, although there has been no confirmation from Toyota so far.

It remains unclear whether Nakajima will retain a Toyota contract to continue driving for the manufacturer in Japan.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Asked if he will continue in Super Formula with the TOM'S Toyota team, he said: "That is also not decided, [but] that is part of the plan.

"We are still talking about what to do next year and also to try to finalise all the details and what I can do here [in the WEC]."

On the subject of retirement from the cockpit, he said: "I still believe I can do something as a race car driver.

"But you never know; I haven't decided yet."

Read Also:

Toyota's decision to stand down Nakajima from the WEC driving duties after nine seasons that encompassed three Le Mans 24 Hours wins and a championship title was made in the past month.

It follows a second test for Hirakawa in the latest Toyota GR010 HYBRID at Barcelona in September.

Nakajima listed his first victory at Le Mans in 2018 with Fernando Alonso and Sebastien Buemi, as well as his near-miss with Buemi and Anthony Davidson at the French enduro in 2016 as the most memorable moments of his WEC career with Toyota.

"The 2018 victory was the best and at the same time what happened in '16 was, of course, a sad moment, but I believe this was maybe key to make us strong and to be ready for the first victory," he explained.

Nakajima was at the wheel of the race-leading Toyota TS050 HYBRID at Le Mans in 2016 when it lost power with six minutes to go.

shares
comments

Related video

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster
Previous article

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster
Next article

Ferrari gets BoP boost ahead of Bahrain WEC finale

Ferrari gets BoP boost ahead of Bahrain WEC finale
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Bahrain II Plus
WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Bahrain II Plus
WEC

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

Porsche to take WEC case to International Court of Appeal Bahrain II
WEC

Porsche to take WEC case to International Court of Appeal

Latest news

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash
WEC WEC

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen
Video Inside
General General

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus
WEC WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for Jota after WEC title loss
WEC WEC

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for Jota after WEC title loss

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

In the penultimate round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a better run of tyre wear for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi brought the Toyota trio its third win from five events, as the #7 squad put one hand on the title. Here's how the first of the WEC's two Bahrain enduros played out

WEC
Nov 1, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.