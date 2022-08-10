Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Monza Video

Monza Full Access: Episode 4

The final episode on the Monza round of the FIA World Endurance Championship sees the action reach a dramatic and thrilling conclusion in the race.

After the pressure and preparation of practice and qualifying, there’s no more time for planning as the WEC grid is unleashed into the Monza 6 Hours, captured in the fly on the wall documentary produced by the series.

The action erupts early on as Henrique Chaves crashes his #33 TF Sport Aston Martin, later diagnosed as front brake failure, which sends his car off track and into a huge airborne smash after colliding with a sausage kerb. Thankfully, Chaves is able to get out of the car and after a check up at the track medical centre he is confirmed as OK.

The drama continues as the #708 Glickenhaus suffers a smoky retirement due to a turbo failure while battling for the lead.

Then the major flashpoint of the Hypercar victory battle arrives, as Alpine and Toyota clash with Kamui Kobayashi in the #7 Toyota colliding with Matthieu Vaxiviere in the #36, resulting in the Japanese driver suffering heavy damage and a puncture.

Throughout the race action, recently-retired 2014 WEC champion and expert commentator Anthony Davidson provides insight on the flashpoints to help delve into the minds of the drivers.

As the race finishes the tension turns into elation for the winners and devastation for the losers, to encapsulate the emotions behind fighting for victory at Monza.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.

Latest news

Porsche completes two-car LMDh test at Monza as US-bound chassis debuts
WEC WEC

Porsche completes two-car LMDh test at Monza as US-bound chassis debuts

Porsche Penske Motorsport has begun testing a second example of the 963 LMDh contender as it ramps up preparation for its twin programmes in the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2023.

Monza Full Access: Episode 4
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Monza Full Access: Episode 4

The final episode on the Monza round of the FIA World Endurance Championship sees the action reach a dramatic and thrilling conclusion in the race.

Rast, Muller and Cassidy to miss Fuji WEC to focus on DTM
WEC WEC

Rast, Muller and Cassidy to miss Fuji WEC to focus on DTM

Rene Rast, Nico Muller and Nick Cassidy are all expected to miss the fifth round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship at Fuji Speedway next month to prioritise their DTM commitments.

Monza Full Access: Episode 3
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Monza Full Access: Episode 3

In the third episode on the behind-the-scenes at the Monza round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, attention turns to the pre-race preparations.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Plus

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Plus

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
