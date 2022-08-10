Monza Full Access: Episode 4

After the pressure and preparation of practice and qualifying, there’s no more time for planning as the WEC grid is unleashed into the Monza 6 Hours, captured in the fly on the wall documentary produced by the series.

The action erupts early on as Henrique Chaves crashes his #33 TF Sport Aston Martin, later diagnosed as front brake failure, which sends his car off track and into a huge airborne smash after colliding with a sausage kerb. Thankfully, Chaves is able to get out of the car and after a check up at the track medical centre he is confirmed as OK.

The drama continues as the #708 Glickenhaus suffers a smoky retirement due to a turbo failure while battling for the lead.

Then the major flashpoint of the Hypercar victory battle arrives, as Alpine and Toyota clash with Kamui Kobayashi in the #7 Toyota colliding with Matthieu Vaxiviere in the #36, resulting in the Japanese driver suffering heavy damage and a puncture.

Throughout the race action, recently-retired 2014 WEC champion and expert commentator Anthony Davidson provides insight on the flashpoints to help delve into the minds of the drivers.

As the race finishes the tension turns into elation for the winners and devastation for the losers, to encapsulate the emotions behind fighting for victory at Monza.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.