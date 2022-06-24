Tickets Subscribe
WEC Video
WEC Video

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

In the first episode of the new Le Mans Full Access series, fans are given an exclusive look into what goes on behind the scenes at the iconic endurance race.

From the drivers’ briefing to the innermost secret team conversations, the new series illuminates what really goes on at the Le Mans 24 Hours with all the highs and the lows.

Starting with the drivers’ briefing and a dressing down from race director Eduardo Freitas, the opening episode delves into the intensity of practice and the Hyperpole qualifying session that decides the starting grid for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Viewers are also treated to a behind the scenes look at the TV commentary on Hyperpole, as lead commentator Martin Haven calls proceedings.

The on-track action is married together with insight from 2014 FIA WEC champion and 2010 Sebring 12 Hours winner Anthony Davidson to paint a picture on events and what it means to compete at Le Mans.

Then fresh from the adrenaline and rush of Hyperpole, Le Mans Full Access dives into intriguing conversations between the key contenders, including polesitter Brendon Hartley and his #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Sebastien Buemi, plus a light-hearted moment involving GTE Pro polesitter Nick Tandy and his Corvette Racing mechanics.

While the spoils of qualifying are celebrated between the teams and the drivers, focus and preparation begins to turn towards the main event: the 90th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.

Latest news

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car
WEC WEC

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car
WEC WEC

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

Bruni not expecting Porsche LMDh seat, could look elsewhere
WEC WEC

Bruni not expecting Porsche LMDh seat, could look elsewhere

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Plus

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Plus

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche Plus

The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche

Yifei Ye came within one lap of winning the LMP2 class on his Le Mans 24 Hours debut last year, and his eye-catching 2021 has gained Porsche’s interest. With the German manufacturer preparing for a return to the top tier, the Chinese youngster is on the path to join it

WEC
Apr 14, 2022
How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance Plus

How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance

Toyota’s stranglehold on the World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Plus

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
