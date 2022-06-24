Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

From the drivers’ briefing to the innermost secret team conversations, the new series illuminates what really goes on at the Le Mans 24 Hours with all the highs and the lows.

Starting with the drivers’ briefing and a dressing down from race director Eduardo Freitas, the opening episode delves into the intensity of practice and the Hyperpole qualifying session that decides the starting grid for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Viewers are also treated to a behind the scenes look at the TV commentary on Hyperpole, as lead commentator Martin Haven calls proceedings.

The on-track action is married together with insight from 2014 FIA WEC champion and 2010 Sebring 12 Hours winner Anthony Davidson to paint a picture on events and what it means to compete at Le Mans.

Then fresh from the adrenaline and rush of Hyperpole, Le Mans Full Access dives into intriguing conversations between the key contenders, including polesitter Brendon Hartley and his #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Sebastien Buemi, plus a light-hearted moment involving GTE Pro polesitter Nick Tandy and his Corvette Racing mechanics.

While the spoils of qualifying are celebrated between the teams and the drivers, focus and preparation begins to turn towards the main event: the 90th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

