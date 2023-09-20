Subscribe
Previous / Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links Next / Vandoorne gets Peugeot WEC drive for 2024 season after Fuji cameo
WEC News

Keating explains decision to bow out of WEC, join United in IMSA

Ben Keating has explained why he has decided to make this season his last in the World Endurance Championship and embark on a new chapter in IMSA with United Autosports in 2024.

Jamie Klein
By:
#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating

It was announced late last month that Keating will join United for a full season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, sharing the squad’s ORECA 07 with Alex Quinn, as the team switches its focus following the WEC’s decision to scrap the LMP2 class for 2024.

The American driver currently races in the WEC for Corvette Racing in the GTE Am class, but had previously suggested it was unlikely he would remain in the series in 2024 as the current generation of GTE machinery makes way for GT3 cars.

Now Keating has clarified that a desire to spend less time at the race track was behind his decision to only contest IMSA, describing his title win for Corvette - sealed at the Monza round in July - as an ideal way to leave the WEC.

“It’s less about GT3 and more about the time,” the Texan told Autosport. “Right now, I’m doing two full seasons and spending about a third of my year at a race track. I have other places I want and need to spend my time. 

“I have really loved my time in WEC, but they are going to eight races next year so that would mean even more time away. It just seems like a good time to stop, and especially after winning back-to-back titles.

“That said, if they kept LMP2 in WEC, I would have been hard-pressed not to choose that over doing LMP2 in IMSA. But I would still have only done one.”

 

While Keating is stepping away from the WEC, he still plans to contest the Le Mans 24 Hours with United, as he eyes a return to the LMP2 ranks at La Sarthe for the first time since 2017.

The 52-year-old bronze-rated driver is currently driving for the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports outfit in IMSA, but without being certain of winning the Jim Trueman Award that guarantees an entry at Le Mans, he felt he had to look elsewhere to be sure of being able to get one of the 15 spots that will be reserved for LMP2 cars in 2024.

“I realised that it’s possible for me to win the IMSA LMP2 championship and still not win the automatic entry, because the automatic entry [Jim Trueman Award] includes Daytona and the championship itself doesn’t,” explained Keating.

“When we put the deal together, we had not won at Road America yet and it looked like I had no chance of winning the automatic entry. George Kurtz had a pretty big lead; he got second place at Daytona and I was seventh. 

“So I had to consider which teams are most likely to get spots at Le Mans. There were 26 LMP2s on the grid this year, and there will only be 15 next year. It will be hard to get one of those spots.

“WRT is going to Hypercar and won’t have a LMP2 programme, JOTA won’t either. Both of them also said they wouldn’t be able to support an LMP2 programme with PR1. After those two teams, I felt United was the best bet to guarantee myself an entry at Le Mans. 

“If I entered under my own name, I don’t think they would get an entry, and if PR1 entered, I don’t think they would get an entry either. 

“I love the people at PR1, we’re like family, I love racing for them. But the big difference maker for me was getting into Le Mans.”

 

shares
comments

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Vandoorne gets Peugeot WEC drive for 2024 season after Fuji cameo
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
De Vries poised for 2024 Toyota WEC seat after AlphaTauri F1 exit

De Vries poised for 2024 Toyota WEC seat after AlphaTauri F1 exit

WEC

De Vries poised for 2024 Toyota WEC seat after AlphaTauri F1 exit De Vries poised for 2024 Toyota WEC seat after AlphaTauri F1 exit

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

MotoGP

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Ben Keating More
Ben Keating
Corvette drivers say "questionable" penalties cost Fuji WEC win

Corvette drivers say "questionable" penalties cost Fuji WEC win

WEC
Fuji

Corvette drivers say "questionable" penalties cost Fuji WEC win Corvette drivers say "questionable" penalties cost Fuji WEC win

Keating: "Special" Le Mans GTE Am win offers 2019 DQ redemption

Keating: "Special" Le Mans GTE Am win offers 2019 DQ redemption

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Keating: "Special" Le Mans GTE Am win offers 2019 DQ redemption Keating: "Special" Le Mans GTE Am win offers 2019 DQ redemption

Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season

Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season

WEC

Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season

More
United Autosports
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

WEC
Sebring

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

United Autosports confident of WEC fightback after below-par 2022

United Autosports confident of WEC fightback after below-par 2022

WEC

United Autosports confident of WEC fightback after below-par 2022 United Autosports confident of WEC fightback after below-par 2022

Latest news

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

Plus
Plus
WEC
Fuji
Gary Watkins

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
James Newbold

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023 The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Plus
Plus
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation
Gary Watkins

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe