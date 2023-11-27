Full World Endurance Championship 2024 entry list
The 2024 season of the World Endurance Championship will feature 37 cars, split in 19:18 ratio between Hypercar and LMGT3. Check out the full entry list below.
|N°
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|
Hypercar - 19 cars
|2
|Cadillac Racing
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
TBA
|5
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|
Frederic Makowiecki
|6
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|7
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 HYBRID
|8
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 HYBRID
|
Sebastien Buemi
|11
|Isotta Fraschini
|Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C
|
Alejandro Garcia
Jean-Karl Vernay
TBA
|12
|Hertz Team Jota
|Porsche 963
|
TBA
TBA
|15
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|
Dries Vanthoor
TBA
TBA
|20
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|
Sheldon van der Linde
TBA
TBA
|35
|Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|
TBA
TBA
|
36
|
Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|
TBA
TBA
|
38
|Hertz team Jota
|Porsche 963
|
Oliver Rasmussen
TBA
|
50
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|
TBA
TBA
|
51
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|
TBA
TBA
|
63
|Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|Lamborghini SC63
|
TBA
TBA
|
83
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|
TBA
TBA
|
93
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|
TBA
TBA
|
94
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|
TBA
TBA
|
99
|Proton Competition
|Porsche 963
|
TBA
TBA
|
LMGT3 - 18 cars
|
27
|Heart of Racing Team
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|
Ian James
TBA
TBA
|
31
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|
TBA
TBA
|
46
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|
Valentino Rossi
TBA
TBA
|
54
|Vista AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
55
|Vista AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Francois Heriau
|
59
|United Autosports
|McLaren 702S GT3 Evo
| Gregoire Saucy
TBA
TBA
|
60
|Iron Lynx
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|
TBA
TBA
|
77
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang GT3
|
Ben Barker
TBA
TBA
|
78
|Akkodis ASP Team
|Lexus RC F GT3
|
Kelvin van der Linde
TBA
TBA
|
81
|TF Sport
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|
Charlie Eastwood
TBA
TBA
|
82
|TF Sport
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|
Daniel Juncadella
TBA
TBA
|
85
|Iron Dames
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|
TBA
|
87
|Akkodis ASP Team
|Lexus RC F GT3
|
TBA
|
88
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang GT3
|
TBA
TBA
|
91
|Manthey EMA
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
TBA
TBA
|
92
|Manthey PureRXcing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Aliaksandr Malykhin
Joel Sturm
|
95
|United Autosports
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|
Marino Sato
TBA
TBA
|
777
|D'Station Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|
Marco Sorsensen
TBA
TBA
Latest news
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix
F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more
F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more
Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi
Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi
Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar
Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar
Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC
Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.