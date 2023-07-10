Subscribe
Previous / WEC teams frustrated by safety car rules “lottery” at Monza Next / How Toyota took revenge on Ferrari’s home ground
WEC / Monza News

Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early - Catsburg

Nicky Catsburg believes Corvette Racing had the “complete package” to claim the World Endurance Championship GTE Am crown with two races to spare at Monza.

James Newbold
By:
#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, Nicky Catsburg

Together with Ben Keating and Nico Varrone, fourth place in the six-hour race was enough for the American squad to claim the final GTE Am title before the arrival of LMGT3 rules for 2023 will render its C8.R ineligible.  

Back-to-back victories at Sebring and Portimao, followed up by a second place at Spa and a third win of the season in the double points Le Mans 24 Hours, had put Corvette in a commanding championship position heading to Italy.  

Despite missing out on a podium for the first time all season as Porsche took its first win of 2023 courtesy of the #77 Dempsey-Proton Competition team, an eighth place for its closest rival TF Sport means Corvette can no longer be caught. It has a 78-point advantage with a maximum of 67 still achievable. 

Catsburg, who has also taken 24-hour race victories at the Nurburgring (outright) and Spa (in pro-am) this season, paid tribute to the contribution of his “outstanding” team-mates and “relaxed” atmosphere in the Pratt & Miller-run team for contributing to its first WEC title. 

For bronze-rated Keating it was a second GTE Am title in as many seasons, after he had claimed the crown for TF in 2022, while 22-year-old silver driver Varrone joined Corvette after two seasons in sportscars racing LMP3 and Ferrari GT machinery.  

“This year has really been a lot about doing it as a team,” Catsburg said. “And my team-mates also Nico and Ben deserve a big credit.  

“I feel that, okay, I am doing a good job, I am comparing to all the other platinums, but they are outstanding in their class.  

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, Nicky Catsburg

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, Nicky Catsburg

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Nico is the best silver, Ben is the best bronze in my opinion and that’s what kind of makes it easier when you have a complete package like that. I think that’s where we are making the difference. 

“It has been such a relaxed atmosphere in the team and amongst the drivers. I always feel like these weekends are a bit of a holiday, going out with your mates, having fun.  

“I must say this year, the amazing atmosphere amongst the mechanics, the drivers, we just get along well. We go for dinner every night, we always hang out.  

“Sometimes you just have guys where you don’t click as much with, and this year has been awesome from the start. And that helps a lot.”  

Catsburg added that the knowledge it was the final season of competition for the popular GTE cars, which unlike GT3 machines do not have ABS, “makes it extra cool”. 

Read Also:

With the championship wrapped up, he has pledged that Corvette’s approach will not change for the final two rounds, with 10kg in success weight set to come off the car for Fuji in September.  

“I don’t think much will change,” he said. “I think we will just continue where we left off.”

shares
comments

WEC teams frustrated by safety car rules “lottery” at Monza

How Toyota took revenge on Ferrari’s home ground
James Newbold More
James Newbold
WEC teams frustrated by safety car rules “lottery” at Monza

WEC teams frustrated by safety car rules “lottery” at Monza

WEC
Monza

WEC teams frustrated by safety car rules “lottery” at Monza WEC teams frustrated by safety car rules “lottery” at Monza

#8 Toyota demoted to sixth for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race

#8 Toyota demoted to sixth for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race

WEC
Monza

#8 Toyota demoted to sixth for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race #8 Toyota demoted to sixth for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap? Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Latest news

Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours

Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending

Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories

Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

F1 Formula 1

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe