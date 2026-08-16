The changes that thrust BMW into title contention in WEC

BMW has emerged as a serious World Endurance Championship contender in the third year of its Hypercar programme. Robin Frijns and Rene Rast lead the Hypercar standings at the halfway point of the season, while BMW itself sits second in the manufacturers’ standings, behind only Toyota.

It’s a major turnaround from where the German brand was just last season in the WEC, when it ended up fifth in the championship on 87 points. This year, after just four of the eight rounds, it has already amassed 127 points.

Coming into 2026, the BMW M Hybrid V8 project was under scrutiny. The car was already three years into its life cycle in IMSA and had completed two full seasons in WEC. And while it had been victorious a few times in North America, results were generally inconsistent and left much to be desired.

Nothing less than a major overhaul would have sufficed, and BMW left no stone unturned to put the programme back on track. Over the winter, BMW worked on finalising a new aerodynamic package for 2026, aimed at improving cooling efficiency and making the car more predictable. Having hit a ceiling with its previous package, the upgrade was necessary to unlock more speed with the Balance of Performance framework, while also giving drivers the confidence to push.

The most visible change was the smaller kidney grille, but many of the updates were hidden from plain sight, focused on internal cooling ducts and modified airflow channels.

The improvements were limited to the technical side. BMW consolidated its factory operations under WRT, which expanded its team to North America to take over the IMSA project from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

These changes have delivered an immediate step up in performance, particularly in the WEC, where WRT already had an established presence.

At Spa-Francorchamps, BMW scored its first prototype win since Le Mans 1999, with Rast, Frijns and Sheldon van der Linde triumphing in the #20 car. Then, at Sao Paulo, it was the turn of the #15 M Hybrid V8, as Kevin Magnussen, Dries Vanthoor and Raffaele Marciello stormed to victory. After two winless seasons, BMW won twice in four races.

“Finally, in the programme’s third season in the Hypercar class, we have reached a certain level of maturity. You can’t say we’ve been flawless, but let’s say that every detail is beginning to approach perfection,” WRT team principal Vincent Vosse told the media including Autosport sister title Motorsport.com Italy.

“There’s still work to be done, but as we’ve seen in the past, we weren’t that far off the others and the pace was there; it was just that, because of small details, we couldn’t quite compete."

Vincent Vosse, WRT Photo by: Jakob Ebrey / LAT Images via Getty Images

Improved race execution

BMW and its former IMSA partner RLL left big results on the table multiple times in 2025, as poor strategic decisions often prevented them from realising the full potential of the car.

But while there were times BMW failed to win IMSA races despite having the fastest car, the situation couldn’t be any different in WEC this year, where the Munich-based brand and WRT have capitalised on opportunities to snatch big results.

Most recently, it outgunned a faster Cadillac at Sao Paulo by pitting both cars at the right time.



"Sometimes [in the past], we started from the first or second row and made it onto the podium, but without really understanding how we managed to achieve those results,” said Vosse.

“Now, however, we have a better car overall – perhaps not the fastest – but, for example, at Spa we managed to win thanks to our varied strategies, and the same happened at Le Mans and in Brazil.

“Let’s say that from a race management perspective, things are going better. I feel we’ve lost a little bit in qualifying, but it’s all manageable.

“Over the winter, we worked on improving the car for the race, and the new parts only arrived a couple of months before the start of the season, so it took a bit of time to get to grips with everything.”

No regrets about Le Mans

BMW was one of the favourites for victory at Le Mans this year, with Vanthoor claiming pole position in the #15 M Hybrid V8. However, the German manufacturer ultimately was no match to the #7 Toyota, missing out on a first win at La Sarthe since 1999 by just over 10s.

Asked if the team had any regrets about its near-miss at Le Mans, Vosse said: “The important thing is that we have nothing to blame ourselves for; every decision was made in the right way and we’d make them exactly the same way again, in every race.

“At Le Mans, we finished second, 10 seconds off the win, that’s true. But we secured a podium finish precisely because of the decisions we made, so here too, there’s absolutely nothing to complain about.”

#15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Kevin Magnussen, Raffaele Marciello, Dries Vanthoor Photo by: Jakob Ebrey / LAT Images via Getty Images

Intense finish to the season

With half the season still to run in the WEC, there is still a lot to play for. However, the war in the Middle East has fundamentally changed the complexion of the championship, with long-distance races in Qatar and Bahrain being dropped in favour of regular six-hour fixtures at Barcelona and Monza.

Both European rounds will offer only 25 points to the winner, as opposed to 38 that would have been awarded for the now-cancelled Middle East events.

“Frankly, I’m not thinking about that right now,” said Vosse. “First up are Austin and Fuji; after that, we’ll see where we stand in the standings.

“The situation might be better or worse than it is today – we don’t know, so we’re not worrying about it. After that, we’ll see how to tackle these two 6-hour races and the points on offer, but for now there’s no reason to think about it.”

Next month’s Lone Star Le Mans marks the start of an intense period in the WEC, with four rounds scheduled in a span of just over two months. Everything points to BMW and Toyota remaining at the front of the pecking order, but Ferrari would also be aiming to end a barren run stretching back to last year’s Le Mans.