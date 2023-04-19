Subscribe
Previous / WEC Hypercar manufacturers to be given priority for LMGT3 entries Next / Lamborghini aims to run two cars at 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours
WEC / Portimao News

Austin, Interlagos on course to rejoin WEC calendar in 2024

Austin and Interlagos appear on course to rejoin the World Endurance Championship’s expanded calendar next season.

Gary Watkins
By:
Austin, Interlagos on course to rejoin WEC calendar in 2024

Austin, which last hosted the WEC in 2020, looks to be favourite to take the all-important North American slot on the schedule in place of Sebring.

Interlagos, which was on the calendar in 2012-14, appears set to effectively replace Portimao when the series calendar goes back to its traditional eight races.

WEC boss Frederic Lequien refused to confirm any new or returning races for next year ahead of a likely publication of the calendar at the Le Mans 24 Hours in June.

“We are currently negotiating and discussing with some countries and different tracks all over the world,” he said.

He described talk of Austin and Interlagos returning to the series as “only rumours”.

But he did confirm that the new-for-2024 season-opener at Qatar would be in early March.

That would almost certainly preclude a return to Sebring on the bill of the 12-hour round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, which traditionally takes place in mid-March.

The contract for the WEC to join the 12 Hours on what was known as the SuperSebring weekend came to an end after last month’s 2023 season-opener.

2014 World Endurance Championship, Interlagos, Brazil. 28th - 30th November 2014. Race start - Timo Bernhard / Mark Webber / Brendon Hartley Porsche AG Porsche 919 Hybrid leads. World Copyright: Ebrey / LAT Photographic.

2014 World Endurance Championship, Interlagos, Brazil. 28th - 30th November 2014. Race start - Timo Bernhard / Mark Webber / Brendon Hartley Porsche AG Porsche 919 Hybrid leads. World Copyright: Ebrey / LAT Photographic.

Photo by: Ebrey / Motorsport Images

Pierre Fillon, president of series promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, stated in January that the WEC was re-evaluating its future in the USA for next year.

Where Austin and Interlagos would fit into the schedule isn’t clear, although a summer date for the US venue at the start of the non-European leg of the series incorporating Fuji and Bahrain has been mooted.

Lequien revealed that the series has been inundated with proposals to host races.

“If I said yes to everybody we would have 12 to 14 rounds,” he said.

Lequien confirmed that Silverstone, which hosted a WEC round between 2012-19, was one of the circuits with which there have been discussions.

Read Also:

The British venue is understood to have proposed a May date for its return to the series.

Lequien insisted there is no intent for the series to expand beyond eight or nine races, though he has previously stated that 10 would be the maximum.

The series slimmed down to six races during the COVID pandemic in 2021.

This year’s seven-race schedule was billed as part of staged return to eight races in 2024.

shares
comments

WEC Hypercar manufacturers to be given priority for LMGT3 entries

Lamborghini aims to run two cars at 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
DTM champion Gotz unlikely to race Le Mans with Glickenhaus

DTM champion Gotz unlikely to race Le Mans with Glickenhaus

Le Mans

DTM champion Gotz unlikely to race Le Mans with Glickenhaus DTM champion Gotz unlikely to race Le Mans with Glickenhaus

Lamborghini aims to run two cars at 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours

Lamborghini aims to run two cars at 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans

Lamborghini aims to run two cars at 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours Lamborghini aims to run two cars at 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Portimao

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Latest news

The drivers to watch among the 2023 BTCC supports

The drivers to watch among the 2023 BTCC supports

NTNL National

The drivers to watch among the 2023 BTCC supports The drivers to watch among the 2023 BTCC supports

Rovanpera: Rougher Croatia WRC stages will require more puncture management

Rovanpera: Rougher Croatia WRC stages will require more puncture management

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

Rovanpera: Rougher Croatia WRC stages will require more puncture management Rovanpera: Rougher Croatia WRC stages will require more puncture management

Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme

Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme

F1 Formula 1

Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme

Book review: Guenther Steiner's Surviving to Drive

Book review: Guenther Steiner's Surviving to Drive

F1 Formula 1

Book review: Guenther Steiner's Surviving to Drive Book review: Guenther Steiner's Surviving to Drive

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe