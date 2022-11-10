Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / AMABA winner Hoggard hopeful Aston WEC test can relaunch career Next / Alpine will try to upset Toyota in "open" WEC showdown
WEC / Bahrain News

Albuquerque in disbelief at "shocking" WEC results in 2022

Filipe Albuquerque admits he is “shocked” by the results of his #22 United Autosports crew in the World Endurance Championship this season, having not managed a single podium in LMP2.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Albuquerque in disbelief at "shocking" WEC results in 2022

Albuquerque, Phil Hanson and Will Owen have finished no higher than fifth so far in 2022, with just this weekend’s Bahrain finale to run, having been a class frontrunner since United’s entry into the WEC in 2019/20.

Albuquerque and Hanson won the LMP2 title at the first time of asking three years ago in a car they shared for most of the season with Paul di Resta, while the duo also scored two race victories last season with Fabio Scherer in the #22 ORECA 07.

This year the trio scored class pole positions at both Sebring and Monza, and bagged another front row start at Le Mans, but strong race finishes have proved much harder to come by with Spa its only top-five.

Albuquerque is happy with the pace he and his team-mates have shown in 2022, but is in disbelief over their lack of results.

“We've been having a really, really hard season,” the 2022 IMSA SportsCar Championship runner-up told Autosport.

“Things didn't come our way for multiple seasons, but like I said in 2020 when we won the ELMS, Le Mans and WEC, we had a lucky star, it was on our side. 

“To win you need that and sometimes we were not deserving of a podium and we were not on the podium. 

“This time it's the opposite. We don't have at all the lucky star.

“Sometimes we were looking good multiple times, but for one reason or the other we never even got a podium. Our best result is a P5, which is shocking.

#22 United Autosports Usa Oreca 07 - Gibson of Filipe Albuquerque

#22 United Autosports Usa Oreca 07 - Gibson of Filipe Albuquerque

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

“It's just that in some years there is nothing you can do about it. I was just looking the other day, we just barely have the five races we have the same points as Paul di Resta, who only did the first race of the season [in the sister #23 car]. 

“This is just shocking. That's how bad our season is.”

A litany of reasons have prevented the #22 United ORECA from finishing near the front, including an ill-timed red flag and subsequent spin on cold tyres at the restart for Owen at Sebring, a hit from #31 WRT ORECA at the start of Le Mans, and technical issues while again in a strong position at Monza.

Given how many times United led early stages of a race during the season, Albuquerque said the championship picture would have been very different had the #22 crew converted some of their strong starting positions into victories.

“In five races we [always] started from the front row or the second row, so that tells you the pace that we have,” the Portuguese explained.

“We led multiple laps in the races. I think Sebring almost half of the race, Monza half of the race in the lead and things didn't happen [our way].

“For example, the red flag [at Sebring] we were just finishing the triple stint with Will and obviously when you have a red flag the tyres cool down. To warm up again the tyre that is completely dead, you suffer way more than a tyre that is okay. So we lost a lot of time there. 

“The throttle issue that we had at Monza again when we were really looking good; some little things it's out of your control. You put one or two wins in there and we would have been fighting for the championship.”

#22 United Autosports Usa Oreca 07 - Gibson: Philip Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque, William Owen

#22 United Autosports Usa Oreca 07 - Gibson: Philip Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque, William Owen

Photo by: Paul Foster

Josh Pierson and Oliver Jarvis, who share the #23 United car with Alex Lynn, are second in the championship going into this Saturday’s Bahrain 8 Hours, albeit 28 points down on the #38 Jota crew with only 39 on offer this weekend.

Albuquerque feels the results of the sister car, which won the Sebring 1000 season opener, shows that the United team is still performing at its optimum this year.

“Both cars were pairing up really close to each other the whole season and one is fighting for the championship and the other is completely out,” added the two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner, who will remain with the team in LMP2 next season.

“So that shows that it's nothing to do with the performance of United at all.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
AMABA winner Hoggard hopeful Aston WEC test can relaunch career
Previous article

AMABA winner Hoggard hopeful Aston WEC test can relaunch career
Next article

Alpine will try to upset Toyota in "open" WEC showdown

Alpine will try to upset Toyota in "open" WEC showdown
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Vandoorne to miss Bahrain WEC rookie test due to appendicitis Bahrain
WEC

Vandoorne to miss Bahrain WEC rookie test due to appendicitis

WEC Bahrain: Di Resta tops times for Peugeot, Porsche heads GTE Pro Bahrain
WEC

WEC Bahrain: Di Resta tops times for Peugeot, Porsche heads GTE Pro

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Filipe Albuquerque More
Filipe Albuquerque
Acura sitting out 2023 Le Mans "hurts" for Albuquerque
Le Mans

Acura sitting out 2023 Le Mans "hurts" for Albuquerque

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds
IMSA

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds

Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing for Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
IMSA

Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing for Petit Le Mans

More
United Autosports
The teenage Le Mans record-breaker who could start a new trend Bahrain
WEC

The teenage Le Mans record-breaker who could start a new trend

Blomqvist returns to WEC in 2023 with United Autosports
WEC

Blomqvist returns to WEC in 2023 with United Autosports

United Autosports retains Albuquerque for 2023 WEC season
WEC

United Autosports retains Albuquerque for 2023 WEC season

Latest news

WRC Japan: Evans and Neuville share lead after dramatic morning
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Evans and Neuville share lead after dramatic morning

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans and Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville share the lead of Rally Japan following a drama-filled Friday morning loop at the asphalt World Rally Championship event.

WRC Japan: Sordo fire red flags opening Friday stage
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Sordo fire red flags opening Friday stage

World Rally Championship officials have been forced to red flag the opening Friday stage of Rally Japan after Dani Sordo’s Hyundai burst into flames.

Mercedes to retain FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes to retain FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis

Mercedes is to keep the stickers of troubled crypto exchange firm FTX on its Formula 1 car for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, despite the near-collapse of the company.

F1 set to revisit idea of standalone sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to revisit idea of standalone sprint races

Formula 1 is to look again at the idea of making sprint races standalone events, rather than deciding the grid, in a bid to make them more exciting.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.