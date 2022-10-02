W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title battle alive as Chadwick crashes out

Sirin Racing driver Visser took the lead from polesitter Marta Garcia (CortDAO Racing) off the line as, further back, Chadwick made up two places from eighth on the grid.

Alice Powell then took second from Garcia on lap five of 14 out of Turn 18 and set about catching Visser, applying pressure to the Dutch driver.

Despite the Briton’s best attempts, she was unable to catch Visser and settled for second, with Garcia taking third.

Chadwick’s race ended on lap 12 after she attempted a move on Jessica Hawkins (Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors) for fifth, ending up in the barriers at Turn 7.

Her retirement means the title battle will continue into the next round at Circuit of the Americas, with Visser closing the gap to the leader while Powell sits third in the standings.

With Visser having taken the lead at the start, she was able to build a comfortable gap to Garcia and Powell battling behind her.

Further back, W Series Academy driver Juju Noda retired on lap one after contact with Nerea Marti (Quantfury) damaged her front right wheel.

Visser was 1.2 seconds ahead by lap three as Racing X driver Abbi Pulling made it past CortDAO’s Fabienne Wohlwend for seventh.

After Powell took second on lap five, Belen Garcia (Quantfury) closed in on Marta Garcia for third as Chadwick remained stuck behind Hawkins in sixth.

Jamie Chadwick Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

A mistake from Chadwick on lap six almost let Pulling through, but the Jenner Racing driver held her position.

Powell had closed the gap to Visser by lap eight and was less than 0.5s behind, but the narrow street circuit made it hard for her to find an opportunity to pass.

The Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors driver attempted a move at Turn 7 on lap nine, but was forced to remain behind Visser while Pulling applied pressure to Chadwick further back.

Chadwick’s race-ending crash on lap 12 prompted a safety car, ruining the Briton’s chances of clinching her third consecutive title this weekend.

The safety car came in with just one lap remaining and, despite getting close to Visser, Powell was unable to make it past on the restart.

Belen Garcia took fourth, with Hawkins and Pulling in fifth and sixth respectively.

Sarah Moore (Scuderia W), Wohlwend, Puma’s Emma Kimilainen and Abbie Eaton (Scuderia W) rounded off the top 10.

W Series is due to head to the US for the next round in three weeks' time before the season finale in Mexico the following weekend.

Result:

Cla Nº Driver Entrant Laps Time Delay/Retirement 1 95 Beitske Visser Sirin Racing W Series Team 14 33'10.533 2 27 Alice Powell Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors W Series Team 14 33'10.920 0.387 3 19 Marta Garcia CortDAO Racing W Series Team 14 33'11.978 1.445 4 22 Belén García Quantfury Racing W Series Team 14 33'12.740 2.207 5 21 Jessica Hawkins Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors W Series Team 14 33'13.937 3.404 6 49 Abbi Pulling Racing X 14 33'13.974 3.441 7 26 Sarah Moore Scuderia W 14 33'14.062 3.529 8 5 F.Wohlwend CortDAO Racing W Series Team 14 33'15.845 5.312 9 7 Emma Kimiläinen Puma W Series Team 14 33'16.099 5.566 10 44 Abbie Eaton Scuderia W 14 33'18.453 7.920 11 8 Chloe Chambers Jenner Racing 14 33'19.003 8.470 12 32 Nerea Martí Quantfury Racing W Series Team 14 33'20.161 9.628 13 4 Emely de Heus Sirin Racing W Series Team 14 33'20.626 10.093 14 97 Bruna Tomaselli Racing X 14 33'20.930 10.397 15 9 B.Bustamante W Series Academy 14 33'24.409 13.876 16 17 Ayla Agren Puma W Series Team 14 33'25.496 14.963 55 Jamie Chadwick Jenner Racing 11 24'59.924 Retirement 10 Juju Noda W Series Academy 0 - Retirement