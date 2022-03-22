Tickets Subscribe
Chadwick reacts to W Series return criticism, explains funding issues
W Series News

W Series confirms 2022 line-up, five new drivers to join

W Series has confirmed its 2022 line up, with five new drivers making their championship debut.

Megan White
By:
W Series confirms 2022 line-up, five new drivers to join

17 full-time drivers have been named, including eight who qualified automatically for this season by finishing in the top eight in the 2021 championship standings.

Juju Noda, Tereza Babickova, Bianca Bustamante, Chloe Chambers and Emely De Heus will make their debuts, having been selected during pre-season tests at the Inde Motorsports Ranch in Arizona and at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Noda, the daughter of 1990s Formula 1 driver Hideki Noda, is the youngest driver to take part, aged just 16.

Two-time champion Jamie Chadwick previously confirmed her return to the series, along with 2021 runner-up Alice Powell.

Other returnees include Fabienne Wohlwend, Beitske Visser, Bruna Tomaselli and Sarah Moore.

Abbi Pulling, who was as a reserve driver last season and went on to achieve her first podium at the Austin season finale, will also have a full-time seat.

Russian driver Irina Sidorkova, who was due to return for a second season as a W Series Academy member, will not compete in W Series until further notice.

The W Series season opener takes place in support of the first Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from 6-8 May.

Nerea Marti, W Series, COTA

Nerea Marti, W Series, COTA

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The eight-race calendar will see the series race across three continents, staging its first ever Asian round at Suzuka in October.

Racing Director Dave Ryan said: "As the profile of W Series grows, the talent pool and standard of our driver line-up increases, and the 2022 W Series grid is the strongest yet. This year, we expanded our driver search and testing programme by staging pre-season tests in both the USA and Europe, and that decision has paid dividends.

“The class of 2022 represents 10 different countries, and more than a quarter of the grid are new talents making their W Series debut. The five rookies are well-prepared and join a group of proven W Series performers who know what it’s all about. In the spirit of W Series, they will all drive each other forwards.

"Double W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will certainly be aiming to mount a strong title defence, but she was pushed all the way in 2021 and I expect another close battle for the title.

“As we stage Formula 1 support races in three continents this season, the opportunity for W Series drivers in 2022 is unprecedented. It will be interesting to see how they all handle the pressure of racing on motorsport's greatest stage, and I'm looking forward to the first race of the season in Miami in May."

The 17 drivers confirmed for the 2022 W Series season are as follows:

Tereza Babickova, CZE, 18
Bianca Bustamante, PHI, 17
Jamie Chadwick, UK, 23
Chloe Chambers, USA, 17
Emely De Heus, NED, 19
Belén García, ESP, 22
Marta Garcia, ESP, 21
Jessica Hawkins, UK, 27
Emma Kimiläinen, FIN, 32
Nerea Martí, ESP, 20
Sarah Moore, UK, 28
Juju Noda, JPN, 16
Alice Powell, UK, 29
Abbi Pulling, UK, 18
Bruna Tomaselli, BRA, 24
Beitske Visser, NED, 26
Fabienne Wohlwend, LIE, 24

Pourchaire "not super confident" in race starts after 2021 F2 Jeddah crash Bahrain
FIA F2

Pourchaire "not super confident" in race starts after 2021 F2 Jeddah crash

Verschoor slams "dangerous" Nissany's driving in F2 Bahrain feature race Bahrain
FIA F2

Verschoor slams "dangerous" Nissany's driving in F2 Bahrain feature race

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Bahrain Plus
FIA F3

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

Latest news

Chadwick reacts to W Series return criticism, explains funding issues
W Series W Series

Chadwick reacts to W Series return criticism, explains funding issues

Japanese ace Noda among drivers confirmed for W Series Barcelona test
W Series W Series

Japanese ace Noda among drivers confirmed for W Series Barcelona test

How Chadwick's u-turn poses big questions for W Series Plus
W Series W Series

How Chadwick's u-turn poses big questions for W Series

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Chadwick's u-turn poses big questions for W Series Plus

How Chadwick's u-turn poses big questions for W Series

With two W Series titles under her belt, Jamie Chadwick appears to be the perfect candidate to break into FIA Formula 3. But a shock return to the series in 2022 appears a curious move – not just for her, but for the all-female series too

W Series
Feb 23, 2022
How W Series' standout star took the challenge to its champion Plus

How W Series' standout star took the challenge to its champion

Heading into 2021, much of the discussion around W Series centred on Jamie Chadwick and her fight for a second crown. Chadwick duly won out, but only after a season-long battle with Alice Powell, who came into the final double-header level on points and almost stole the show

W Series
Dec 2, 2021
How Chadwick’s second W Series title poses more questions than answers Plus

How Chadwick’s second W Series title poses more questions than answers

Jamie Chadwick successfully defended her W Series title as the series returned after a year out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She saw off a fierce fight from Alice Powell to keep the crown but with both looking to climb the motorsport ladder, what is next for both the two star drivers and series itself?

W Series
Nov 29, 2021
How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Plus

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Plus

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Plus

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Plus

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
