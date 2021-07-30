Tickets Subscribe
W Series / Budapest Practice report

Hungary W Series: Chadwick dominates practice ahead of old rival Visser

By:

Jamie Chadwick dominated W Series practice in Hungary, leading the field by over seven-tenths from 2019 championship rival Beitske Visser.

Hungary W Series: Chadwick dominates practice ahead of old rival Visser

The reigning champion, driving for Veloce Racing, set her quickest time in the first half of the session, with a 1m43.317s making her the only driver to break into the 1m43s.

Visser, driving for M Forbes Motorsport, was second-quickest in the half-hour session, with Fabienne Wohlwend, who took second in the last race at Silverstone, in third, almost a second behind Chadwick.

Marta Garcia was fourth-quickest in her Puma-sponsored car, 1.2 seconds off the pace, with current championship leader Alice Powell in fifth.

Both W Series Academy drivers impressed, with Irina Sidorkova and Nerea Marti in sixth and seventh respectively.

Emma Kimilainen, who finished fourth at Silverstone, only managed 10th, while Sarah Moore, who currently sits third in the standings, finished in 16th with a 1m45.499s.

Marti was first out on track at the Hungaroring for the only practice session of the weekend, followed by the two Veloces of Chadwick and Bruna Tomaselli.

Moore, Eaton and Sidorkova all ran wide at Turn 4 – an area which also caused trouble in the earlier FIA Formula 3 practice session.

Halfway through the session, Chadwick was leading from Visser in a battle reminiscent of 2019.

There was a yellow flag in the final sector in the last seconds of practice when Belen Garcia, driving for Scuderia W, spun off the track and ended up in the run-off, but she managed to get the car going again to finish the session.

Chadwick will be hoping to regain the championship from fellow Brit Powell this weekend, with the latter having taken two wins to Chadwick’s one so far this season.

Vicky Piria was handed a 60-second penalty after the session for repeatedly exceeding track limits.

Qualifying for Saturday’s race will take place this afternoon.

Results

Cla Drivers Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick 14 1'43.317  
2 Netherlands Beitske Visser 15 1'44.089 0.772
3 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend 14 1'44.424 1.107
4 Spain Marta Garcia 15 1'44.515 1.198
5 United Kingdom Alice Powell 15 1'44.613 1.296
6 Irina Sidorkova 14 1'44.842 1.525
7 Nerea Martí 16 1'44.959 1.642
8 Australia Caitlin Wood 14 1'45.031 1.714
9 United Kingdom Abbie Eaton 14 1'45.065 1.748
10 Ayla Agren 14 1'45.260 1.943
11 Finland Emma Kimilainen 13 1'45.267 1.950
12 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins 14 1'45.372 2.055
13 Japan Miki Koyama 13 1'45.402 2.085
14 Belén García 15 1'45.485 2.168
15 Brazil Bruna Tomaselli 15 1'45.487 2.170
16 United Kingdom Sarah Moore 15 1'45.499 2.182
17 United States Sabre Cook 17 1'46.013 2.696
18 Italy Vicky Piria 15 1'46.764 3.447
