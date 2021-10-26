Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Eaton left with compression fracture after hitting "ridiculous" COTA kerb
W Series / COTA News

Garcia withdrew from W Series COTA race due to anxiety

By:

Marta Garcia withdrew from Sunday's W Series race in Austin due to suffering from anxiety, she has revealed.

Garcia withdrew from W Series COTA race due to anxiety

The Spanish driver, who competes in the PUMA-sponsored team, did not take part in the season finale at the Circuit of the Americas due to an unspecified illness.

But she later clarified on social media that her mental health had been suffering and she felt she had to "put it as a priority".

Garcia wrote: "Hi, just wanted to make you all aware that I'm fine. Thanks for all the support.

"Sometimes we underestimate our mental health. I've suffered from anxiety for a long time and it has been following me throughout this season and yesterday, I felt I had to put my health as a priority."

Abbie Eaton was also unable to take part in Sunday's event, having suffered a compression fracture in one of her vertebra after hitting a sausage kerb in Saturday's race. 

The Briton was hospitalised as a result, and branded the kerbs "ridiculous" after a similar incident in one of the day's US F4 races also left a driver injured.

Garcia's message came as the conversation around mental health in motorsport gathered momentum in recent years, with Formula 1 driver Lando Norris having been particularly vocal on the matter, admitting to his own struggles through his rookie season in 2019.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has also spoken out on the issue, telling Autosport in an interview to mark World Mental Health Day this month that the human cost and mental health impact of a 23-race season was something "we have to tackle".

The W Series concluded its second season last weekend, resulting in Jamie Chadwick winning a second title following a success in the inaugural series in 2019. 

Eaton left with compression fracture after hitting "ridiculous" COTA kerb

Previous article

Eaton left with compression fracture after hitting "ridiculous" COTA kerb
Megan White
Eaton left with compression fracture after hitting "ridiculous" COTA kerb COTA
W Series

Eaton left with compression fracture after hitting "ridiculous" COTA kerb

Chadwick: 2021 W Series title 'felt harder fought' than 2019 triumph COTA
W Series

Chadwick: 2021 W Series title 'felt harder fought' than 2019 triumph

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Plus
W Series

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Plus

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Plus

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Plus

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change Plus

How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change

From falling into motorsport "by accident" to becoming the first W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick's career success has shown motorsport's capacity for change and suggests the wait for another woman to race in Formula 1 could soon be over

W Series
Aug 22, 2019

