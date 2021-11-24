Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Chadwick not planning W Series return in 2022
W Series / COTA News

Future W Series champions could get FIA F3 seat, says Mouton

By:
Co-author:
Tom Howard

The FIA has proposed that future W Series champions could move into a Formula 3 seat, according to rally legend Michele Mouton.

Future W Series champions could get FIA F3 seat, says Mouton

Mouton, who heads the FIA's Women in Motorsport Commission, thinks it would be “fantastic” for the title winner to secure a seat in the feeder series, and says “it is exactly what we have proposed to them.”

Mouton says she has “nothing against the W Series because it is promotion for women in motorsport but I don’t agree with the objective and to put young women only together because the only way to go up is to fight with the best drivers.”

But she believes that in its current format, it is “too late” for drivers to secure a Formula 1 seat.

“When you are in a preview to the F1 races in what I call a parade it is nice to see women driving around but if you look at the time and what they arable to do it is not enough," Mouton said.

"You have to race with the best to see where you have to go.

"Now it is fun as they have nothing to pay, they are seen and promoted it is good, it is a good show.”

But she believes further integrating it into the feeder series platform would convince her more of its purpose.

“If this is just a series it doesn’t help but if this becomes a platform like we do with Rising Stars, where once you are elected you go up, then it would be fantastic,” she said.

“If they don’t have to pay and drive for free, drive on F1 weekends and on top of that the winner goes to F3, this I will join them. My position is quite clear on that.

“We have had discussions with them to change so the winner should go somewhere.”

Jamie Chadwick crosses the line to become champion

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Speaking ahead of the release of a documentary about her life, which aired on Sky on 20 November, Mouton said there has been “a lot” of progress made in female representation in motorsport over the last 10 years.

Read Also:

“I think today there is a lot of effort for equality and it is something you can see and feel everywhere not only in competition but in the industry,” she said.

“We want more women in motorsport and everywhere.

"This is the most important and the support and the support we get from the professional teams and something I have been working on in the last 10 years and finally we have this in concerts and it’s serious and it is a big chance.

“It is the only way to go up for a woman, when you are in a good condition and you can only think about driving. I hope they will not spoil this chance and progress can continue to go up.

"The WEC is incredible for us to have six young women racing I hope they will continue fighting.”

