VLN NLS4

Nurburgring endurance race goes ahead after paddock blast causes multiple casualties

Compressed air cylinder explosion in Nurburgring paddock requires several people being airlifted to hospital

Heiko Stritzke
Heiko Stritzke
Upd:
Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie atmosphere

Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie paddock after the explosion

Photo by: Sönke Brederlow

The six-hour Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie race will go ahead as planned after a serious explosion in the paddock on Friday.

Autosport's German language sister site Motorsport-Total.com understands that 22 people were injured by the explosion of a compressed air cylinder during the final stages of the pre-event tests, which were halted immediately.

The compressed air cylinder was being filled when the explosion occurred. Numerous ambulances and several rescue helicopters were dispatched in response to the emergency.

The atmosphere in the paddock on the evening before the six-hour race was unsettling, with bystanders also requiring assistance. The paddock was closed off by the police.

Access to Box 26 and 27, where the blast occurred, is still blocked.

Late on Friday evening, NLS organiser VLN decided to go ahead with the race, a decision made in coordination with the team association ILN.

“An unfortunate workplace accident happened during the test and we are all deeply shocked and our thoughts are with those affected,” VLN boss Mike Jäger said.

“However, the incident is not directly related to the event, so we have decided together with our teams to go ahead with the race.”

Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie paddock after the explosion

Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie paddock after the explosion

Photo by: Sönke Brederlow

Manthey EMA has withdrawn its #911 Porsche 911 GT3 R that was due to be driven by Laurens Vanthoor, Thomas Preining and Ayhancan Guven, which was located in the enclosed area, although it said in a statement that no team members were injured.

An official statement issued on Friday from the NLS said: "During the testing session prior to NLS4, an explosion occurred shortly after 6pm behind a pit box in the paddock area, which, according to initial findings, was caused by a pressure cylinder.

“A large number of rescue personnel on site immediately initiated appropriate measures and secured the scene of the accident. The session was immediately suspended.

"According to initial findings, there are several injured persons who were transported to nearby hospitals by rescue helicopter after receiving immediate care at the Nurburgring Medical Center.

"The police are investigating at the scene, which is standard procedure in such a situation. Further information will be announced shortly."

The 6h ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen is the highlight of the 2024 NLS season, with 126 cars included on the provisional entry list.

Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie paddock after the explosion

Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie paddock after the explosion

Photo by: Sönke Brederlow

