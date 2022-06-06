Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Harrison “wanted to go home” after Isle of Man TT tyre issue Next / Isle of Man TT 2022: Hickman storms to Superstock win ahead of Cummins
TT News

Michael Dunlop: Latest TT win counters pace doubters

Michael Dunlop says it was “good” to prove wrong those who “thought I didn’t have the pace anymore” with his Supersport Isle of Man TT win.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Michael Dunlop: Latest TT win counters pace doubters

Dunlop beat DAO Racing’s Dean Harrison in Monday’s three-lap Supersport encounter after a thrilling race-long battle, with the former ending up five seconds clear in the end with a new class lap record of 129.5mph.

This marked Dunlop’s 20th TT victory, making him just the third rider in history after his legendary uncle Joey Dunlop and mountain legend John McGuinness to break into 20 win tally.

More impressively is that feat has been achieved on a Yamaha R6 built and run by Dunlop’s own MD Racing team.

“Aye, 20 wins. It’s been good to me,” Dunlop said. “I tell you, I rode hard in that one, it’s good to back again I think.

“People think I don’t have the pace anymore, so it’s good. The wee 600 was going well, I felt good and we just got on with things.

“Yeah, own team, built the bike ourselves, in-house stuff. So, yeah, fantastic. The 600 was running perfect.

“I got caught a bit with the boys in front of me, so I just got my head together and pushed on.”

Dunlop admits he had a couple of moments on the opening lap and says he knew he was going to be forced to push when he saw at his pit stop at the end of lap one that he was up against Harrison.

Read Also:

“Yeah, Dean’s a hard competitor,” Dunlop added.

Michael Dunlop, MD Racing

Michael Dunlop, MD Racing

Photo by: Tony Goldsmith

“We had a couple of big slides on the first lap, I was trying to bed into it.

“Once I seen when I’d come into the pits and saw it was Dean, I was like ‘Oh no, this is going to be some work’.

“To do 129.5mph on a 600 around here, it’s rocking on.”

Dunlop will also race a Honda CBR1000RR in this afternoon’s Superstock race with his MD Racing outfit, which was due to get underway at 3pm.

However, due to an accident at the end of the Supersport race, the Superstock race will now start at 6:30pm.

shares
comments
Harrison “wanted to go home” after Isle of Man TT tyre issue
Previous article

Harrison “wanted to go home” after Isle of Man TT tyre issue
Next article

Isle of Man TT 2022: Hickman storms to Superstock win ahead of Cummins

Isle of Man TT 2022: Hickman storms to Superstock win ahead of Cummins
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Albon taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash British GP
Formula 1

Albon taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Inquest finds reason for mistaken identity of TT Sidecar racer killed in crash
Road racing Road racing

Inquest finds reason for mistaken identity of TT Sidecar racer killed in crash

McGuinness will happily ‘blow wind up the arse’ of TT rookie Irwin
Road racing Road racing

McGuinness will happily ‘blow wind up the arse’ of TT rookie Irwin

The moral complexities of the Isle of Man TT that can’t be ignored
Road racing Road racing

The moral complexities of the Isle of Man TT that can’t be ignored

Was the 2022 Isle of Man TT a farewell to a king?
Road racing Road racing

Was the 2022 Isle of Man TT a farewell to a king?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future Plus

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is one of motorsport’s oldest events and one of its most revered. After a COVID-enforced two-year hiatus, the TT is back in 2022 and for the first time will be broadcast live, a much-needed move that will help to address some of the fundamental problems it faces

TT
Feb 20, 2022
How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future Plus

How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future

Britain has dominated motorcycle racing for three decades, but its representation at the top table is in decline. Looking to provide fresh energy and opportunity in the junior ranks, the world's fastest road racer Peter Hickman may have found a solution

TT
Jan 30, 2021
The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race Plus

The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race

The coronavirus-induced cancellation of the Isle of Man TT was unavoidable, but as thoughts turn to its return in 2021, the ramifications could be felt for a long time yet

TT
Apr 3, 2020
How the IoM TT's greatest race was won Plus

How the IoM TT's greatest race was won

In our final feature looking back at the major motorsport moments from the 2010s, we recall a day at the 2018 Isle of Man TT that featured broken records and the making of a new star of the motorbike road racing scene

TT
Jan 3, 2020
What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback Plus

What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback

John McGuinness targeted scoring a podium "at least" with Norton at the Isle of Man TT, but his return to the island - in the major classes at least - could scarcely have gone worse. What next for the veteran after his most disappointing TT?

TT
Jun 21, 2019
What the TT means to those who have braved it Plus

What the TT means to those who have braved it

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is an event like few others in motorsport - and it has a reputation for being incredibly dangerous. But to those involved in the competition, it has a completely different standing

TT
Jun 11, 2019
The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers Plus

The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers

For much of the 2019 Isle of Man TT fortnight so far, the weather has dominated the headlines as rain has forced a series of delays and cancellations. This may be frustrating to fans, but stems from the unique challenge that makes the event a motorsport gem

TT
Jun 6, 2019
The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success Plus

The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success

Isle of Man TT riders using short-circuit races to warm up for the main event is nothing new, but the success of some relative newcomers to the TT in recent years has resulted in a more seismic shift in preparations

TT
Mar 24, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.