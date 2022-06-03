Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / 2022 Isle of Man TT: What is it, how to watch and more Next / Isle of Man TT 2022: Hickman dominates for Superbike win
TT News

Isle of Man TT 2022: Hickman fastest as practice week concludes

FHO Racing’s Peter Hickman ends practice week for the 2022 Isle of Man TT fastest of all on his BMW Superbike.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Isle of Man TT 2022: Hickman fastest as practice week concludes

After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TT roared back into life last Sunday with the first official practice session since May 2019.

Padgetts Racing rider Davey Todd set the pace on the opening night on his Honda Superbike with a 127.492mph from 2019 Senior TT race winner Dean Harrison and 23-time TT winner John McGuinness on the official Honda.

In the second Superbike practice on the Monday, five-time TT winner and outright lap record holder Hickman guided his Gas Monkey Garage-backed FHO BMW M1000RR to the first 130mph laps of the week.

Harrison moved the pace on further on night three on his DAO Racing Kawasaki with a 131.767mph lap, before Hickman smashed into the 133mph barrier with a 133.22mph effort on Thursday evening.

The final day of practice on Friday was due to get underway at 1:20pm local time, but rain forced the postponement of running back to 6:20pm.

A further seven-minute delayed followed before the Supersport and Supertwin machines were sent out in a revision to the original running order.

Michael Dunlop topped the session with a 125.040mph on his MD Racing Honda, though this was slower than the 19-time TT winner’s best in the class on Thursday at 126.662mph.

Michael Dunlop, MD Racing

Michael Dunlop, MD Racing

Photo by: Dave Kneen

Dunlop was also fastest in the Supertwins class, setting a 120.303mph lap on his Patton, but Hickman held the best lap on his Aprilia from Thursday with a 120.994mph.

There was drama early in the session when Todd’s Padgetts Honda expired up at the Mountain Mile, with the Englishman forced to borrow a marshal’s enduro bike to get back to the paddock at Douglas.

Due to damp patches at sections of the 37.75-mile circuit from the earlier rain, nobody toppled the best times in each solo class.

Hickman led the Superbike times with a 132.876mph on his second lap on the new M1000RR having made a set-up tweak to his package and leads the class overall after his Thursday effort.

Dunlop set the best Superstock lap of Friday with a 129.29mph on his MD Racing Honda, but Hickman topped the class outright for the week with a 129.91mph.

Hickman elected against doing any laps on his Superstock bike ahead of Saturday’s opening Superbike race during Friday’s running, while Harrison split his time between his Kawasaki Superbike and Superstock machine.

TT legend McGuinness will make his 100th race start on Saturday aboard his Honda Superbike, and ends practice week inside the top eight overall with a best of 129.278mph.

John McGuinness, Honda Racing UK

John McGuinness, Honda Racing UK

Photo by: Dave Kneen

Team-mate and TT rookie Glenn Irwin had an impressive final evening on his Honda Superbike having encountered technical issues with it on Thursday.

The British Superbike frontrunner managed a 128.28mph lap, which is just under 1mph shy of the fastest-ever newcome lap set by Hickman in 2014, ahead of his TT race debut on Saturday.

The Sidecars headed out for their final session of practice week after the solo running had finished, with 10-time TT winners Ben and his passenger Tom Birchall setting the best pace of the week with a 117.516mph lap.

Practice week was marred by the tragic death of 29-year-old Welsh racer Mark Purslow, who tragically died after a crash on Wednesday evening at the Ballagarey section of track.

shares
comments
2022 Isle of Man TT: What is it, how to watch and more
Previous article

2022 Isle of Man TT: What is it, how to watch and more
Next article

Isle of Man TT 2022: Hickman dominates for Superbike win

Isle of Man TT 2022: Hickman dominates for Superbike win
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Albon taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash British GP
Formula 1

Albon taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Inquest finds reason for mistaken identity of TT Sidecar racer killed in crash
Road racing Road racing

Inquest finds reason for mistaken identity of TT Sidecar racer killed in crash

McGuinness will happily ‘blow wind up the arse’ of TT rookie Irwin
Road racing Road racing

McGuinness will happily ‘blow wind up the arse’ of TT rookie Irwin

The moral complexities of the Isle of Man TT that can’t be ignored
Road racing Road racing

The moral complexities of the Isle of Man TT that can’t be ignored

Was the 2022 Isle of Man TT a farewell to a king?
Road racing Road racing

Was the 2022 Isle of Man TT a farewell to a king?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future Plus

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is one of motorsport’s oldest events and one of its most revered. After a COVID-enforced two-year hiatus, the TT is back in 2022 and for the first time will be broadcast live, a much-needed move that will help to address some of the fundamental problems it faces

TT
Feb 20, 2022
How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future Plus

How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future

Britain has dominated motorcycle racing for three decades, but its representation at the top table is in decline. Looking to provide fresh energy and opportunity in the junior ranks, the world's fastest road racer Peter Hickman may have found a solution

TT
Jan 30, 2021
The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race Plus

The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race

The coronavirus-induced cancellation of the Isle of Man TT was unavoidable, but as thoughts turn to its return in 2021, the ramifications could be felt for a long time yet

TT
Apr 3, 2020
How the IoM TT's greatest race was won Plus

How the IoM TT's greatest race was won

In our final feature looking back at the major motorsport moments from the 2010s, we recall a day at the 2018 Isle of Man TT that featured broken records and the making of a new star of the motorbike road racing scene

TT
Jan 3, 2020
What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback Plus

What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback

John McGuinness targeted scoring a podium "at least" with Norton at the Isle of Man TT, but his return to the island - in the major classes at least - could scarcely have gone worse. What next for the veteran after his most disappointing TT?

TT
Jun 21, 2019
What the TT means to those who have braved it Plus

What the TT means to those who have braved it

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is an event like few others in motorsport - and it has a reputation for being incredibly dangerous. But to those involved in the competition, it has a completely different standing

TT
Jun 11, 2019
The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers Plus

The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers

For much of the 2019 Isle of Man TT fortnight so far, the weather has dominated the headlines as rain has forced a series of delays and cancellations. This may be frustrating to fans, but stems from the unique challenge that makes the event a motorsport gem

TT
Jun 6, 2019
The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success Plus

The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success

Isle of Man TT riders using short-circuit races to warm up for the main event is nothing new, but the success of some relative newcomers to the TT in recent years has resulted in a more seismic shift in preparations

TT
Mar 24, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.