Yamamoto was forced to miss the final two races of 2023 after the incident, which took place exiting the final corner at Sugo as he made contact with Teppei Natori's Kondo Racing Nissan GT300 car.

The two-time GT500 champion was initially cleared of any serious injury, but was later transferred to a different medical facility and diagnosed with an atlantoaxial subluxation and damaged spinal cord.

That ruled him out of action for the final two rounds of the season at Autopolis and Motegi, as well as the Super Formula finale at Suzuka.

However, on Saturday Yamamoto revealed on his Instagram page that he had finally been discharged from hospital following surgery.

"I was in hospital for two months after the accident, but after a successful operation I was able to return home yesterday," wrote Yamamoto.

"I am grateful to the doctors and my family for their dedication and support. I also would like to thank my fans for your support!"

Yamamoto's place within the Team Kunimitsu Honda squad for the final two rounds of the season was taken by Iori Kimura, who scored a best finish of ninth alongside Tadasuke Makino.

News of Yamamoto's release from hospital raises hopes that the 35-year-old may be able to return to action for the start of the 2024 season.

He and Makino are likely to continue as a pairing at Team Kunimitsu next year with Kimura on standby should Yamamoto's recovery prevent him from being back on the grid for the start of the season.

The situation at Yamamoto's Super Formula team Nakajima Racing is less certain, with the team yet to settle on its line-up for 2024.