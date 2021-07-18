Super GT Motegi: Yamamoto holds off Miyata to win for Honda

Makino made a clean start from pole position to hold an early lead in the #1 NSX-GT and proceeded to build a small buffer over the chasing Bandoh GR Supra driven by 2016 Super Formula champion Yuji Kunimoto.

But as the leaders caught up with the GT300 field, Kunimoto appeared to do a much better job in navigating through traffic, rapidly closing in on Makino’s Honda.

Finally, on lap 7, Kunimoto was close enough to attempt a move, setting up a pass around the outside of Turn 5 before completing the overtake at the Turn 7 left-hander.

Once out in front, Kunimoto was able to extend his advantage in one of the only two Yokohama-shod cars in GT500, as Makino started falling into the clutches of the #36 TOM’S.

However, the complexion of the race changed again when Kunimitsu elected to bring Makino into the pits early on lap 24, with Yamamoto taking over the wheel from his countryman.

The Bandoh Toyota didn’t stop until four laps later, which meant Miayata emerged from the pits in second after taking over from Kunimoto, dropping five seconds behind the Kunimitsu Honda after completing his out-lap on cold tyres.

As the second half of the stint wore on, Miyata set about chasing Yamamoto for the lead and like his team-mate Kunimoto was able to make major in-roads in traffic.

By lap 37 Miyata was right on the tail of Yamamoto and attempted to pass only for the reigning champion to rebuff all his attempts.

Two separate but short-lived full course yellow periods provided Yamamoto a much-needed break and Miyata could never close down the gap again, the 33-year-old taking the flag by 3.2s.

The result marked the first win for Yamamoto and Makino since they triumphed at last year’s dramatic finale at Fuji Speedway to claim the title, and ended a mini-slump for the two-time GT500 champion in both of Japan’s premier racing categories.

Miyata and Kunimoto were unable to end a five-year win drought for tyre manufacturer Yokohama, but second represented the first podium for the Bandoh squad since SUPER GT’s last visit to Thailand in 2019.

Yuhi Sekiguchi and Sho Tsuboi bagged their second podium finish of the season in the #36 TOM’S Toyota, having passed the Red Bull-sponsored Mugen of Ukyo Sasahara and Toshiki Oyu on the opening lap of the race.

Sasahara also lost a place to the sister #37 TOM’S Toyota but was able to repass the car at the end of his stint to reclaim fourth position.

ARTA Honda drivers Tomoki Nojiri and Nirei Fukuzumi leapt from ninth to fifth, aided by an early stop on lap 23.

The B-Max/NDDP squad was Nissan’s top runner in sixth, Kohei Hirate bringing home the car he shares with Katsumasa Chiyo ahead of the #37 TOM’S of Ryo Hirakawa and Sena Sakaguchi - which lost time when a GT300 Mercedes made an error in the pitlane entry.

Hirakawa, however, was able to pass the Cerumo Toyota of Hiroaki Ishiura and Yuji Tachikawa at the second full course yellow restart to regain one position and finish seventh.

The NISMO team clinched its first points of the season after two tricky races at Okayama and Fuji, Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda crossing the finish line in ninth ahead of the SARD Toyota of Heikki Kovalainen and Yuichi Nakayama.

Rookie Racing Toyota pair Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima finished out of the points in 13th, saddled by a 70kg handicap, but maintain the championship lead by four points ahead of Yamamoto.

Fuji winners Bertrand Baguette and Koudai Tsukakoshi failed to finish in their Real Racing Honda owing to a gear selection problem.

Lotus takes GT300 honours

Lotus claimed a surprise win in the GT300 ranks after the operation run jointly by Inging and Cars Tokai Dream28 was fortunate to time its pitstops just as a full course yellow was deployed.

Ryohei Sakaguchi was then able to hold off the #11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 of Katsuyuki Hiranaka in the closing stages to claim victory for himself and team-mate Hiroki Katoh.

Hiranaka and Hironobu Yasuda finished 1.5s behind in second, as Kohta Kawaai and Hiroki Yoshida completed the podium spots in the Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota Supra.

Max Racing slipped from second on the grid to fourth with its Supra, while the Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 completed the top five on its 100th start in Super GT.

Kondo Racing lost a likely podium finish when Joao Paulo de Oliveira collided with the #88 JLOC Lamborghini on lap 27, suffering serious damage to his #56 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3.

Reigning champions de Oliveira and team-mate Kiyoto Fujinami had qualified third on the grid despite carrying 72kg of ballast following their victory in the season opener at Okayama.

GT500 race results:

Pos. No. Drivers Team Car Tyre Gap 1 1 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino Kunimitsu Honda B 63 laps 2 19 Yuji Kunimoto Ritomo Miyata Racing Project Bandoh Toyota Y 3.221 3 36 Yuhi Sekiguchi Sho Tsuboi TOM’S Toyota B 11.880 4 16 Ukyo Sasahara Toshiki Oyu Mugen Honda D 29.226 5 8 Tomoki Nojiri Nirei Fukuzumi ARTA Honda B 30.521 6 3 Kohei Hirate Katsumasa Chiyo NDDP/B-Max Nissan M 54.164 7 37 Ryo Hirakawa Sena Sakaguchi TOM'S Toyota B 56.742 8 38 Yuji Tachikawa Hiroaki Ishiura Cerumo Toyota B 57.272 9 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda NISMO Nissan M 57.773 10 39 Heikki Kovalainen Yuichi Nakayama SARD Toyota B 58.320 11 12 Kazuki Hiramine Nobuharu Matsushita Impul Nissan B 1'06.557 12 24 Mitsunori Takaboshi Daiki Sasaki Kondo Racing Nissan Y 1'16.082 13 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Rookie Racing Toyota B 1 lap Ret 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Bertrand Baguette Real Racing Honda B 14 laps Ret 64 Takuya Izawa Hiroki Otsu Nakajima Racing Honda D 20 laps