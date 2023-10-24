Tickford announces Courtney departure from Ford Supercars squad

The 2010 Supercars champion joined the Campbellfield operation midway through the 2020 season after leaving the then Team Sydney squad following the opening round of that year.

During his time at Tickford, the Supercars veteran has scored six podiums to date and has finished 13th, 11th, and 12th in the championship standings. He currently sits 13th overall in the 2023 championship with two meetings of the campaign remaining, namely the Gold Coast 500 and Adelaide 500.

It is widely anticipated that Courtney will team up with the Blanchard Racing Team, which is expanding to become a two-car Ford operation next year.

The year is the 43-year-old’s 18th full-time season in the series, having previously driven for Stone Brothers Racing (2006-2008), Dick Johnson Racing (2009-2010) and Holden Racing Team/Walkinshaw Andretti United (2011-2019) before spells at Team Sydney and Tickford.

“Thanks to Tickford Racing for providing the opportunity to race for the team and create some lifelong friendships,” said Courtney, who has scored 15 Supercars race wins.

“It’s a family feel and was great to have the unwavering support of the Tickford fans and members, plus the entire crew whilst steering the number 5 Mustang."

Photo by: Edge Photographics James Courtney, Tickford Racing, Ford Mustang

Tickford team principal Tim Edwards, who is also set to leave the team at the end of the year, added: "We are grateful for JC stepping into the team to drive, where he showcased his determination to compete at the front whilst keeping his sense of humour in what can be a brutal and unpredictable sport.

“We wish him all the best with his future endeavours, where we’ll look to take it up to him and kick his ass on the track in 2024!”

The confirmation of Courtney’s departure from Tickford follows a move from the team to scale back from four to two cars for the 2024 campaign.

It is expected that Cam Waters and Thomas Randle will pilot the two Ford Mustangs next year.