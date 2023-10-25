Subscribe
BRT recruits Courtney, Love for expanded 2024 Supercars programme

James Courtney and Aaron Love will drive for Blanchard Racing Team in Supercars next year following the team’s expansion to a second Ford Mustang.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published
James Courtney and Aaron Love, Blanchard Racing Team

2010 champion Courtney had been linked with a move to BRT long before his exit from Tickford was confirmed at the beginning of this week.

The 43-year-old was one of the two drivers to part ways with Campbellfield squad, along with Declan Fraser, following its decision to downscale from four cars to just two in 2024.

Courtney will bring his sponsor Snowy River Caravans with him from Tickford, as he spearheads BRT’s new-look 2024 line-up.

“It’s great to be able to confirm my partnership with BRT and continue to work with the crew at Snowy River Caravans,” said Courtney.

“I love the family-run dynamic of the team, and they have demonstrated they are committed to make the investment it takes to be a front-running outfit.

“Pairing up with Aaron will be another exciting prospect. He is one of the rising stars of the Supercar ranks at the moment and I look forward to taking him under my wing as a mentor. I have no doubt he has the speed to really push me and the team forward.

“Tim and John (Blanchard) are racers through and through, and it’s exciting to be a part of their next chapter.”

Courtney will be joined at BRT in 2024 by Super2 race winner Love, who made his debut at Sandown last month as part of the team’s enduro-only second entry.

James Courtney, Tickford Racing, Ford Mustang

Photo by: Edge Photographics

James Courtney, Tickford Racing, Ford Mustang

Love will race in the colours of CoolDrive AutoParts, which currently sponsors the team’s sole full-year car driven by Todd Hazelwood.

Hazelwood is splitting with BRT after just one season, the Adelaide native having joined the team only this season after stints at Matt Stone Racing and Brad Jones Racing.

“It’s exciting to have Aaron and James on board as we take the next step in our development as a team,” said team Co-Principal Tim Blanchard.

“We are thrilled to welcome James and Snowy River Caravans to BRT on a multi-year agreement. Their combined passion for the sport will compliment BRT and help us achieve our goals.

“We are also excited to watch Aaron develop as he has quickly proven himself as being one of Supercars’ hottest prospects.

“Todd Hazelwood has been an important part of the BRT story to date, we thank him for his contribution to our development in 2023, and we hope to work with him again in the future.”

As the only one-car team on the grid, BRT sits 11th and last in the teams' championship on 951 points, with a fourth place in the first Perth race being the squad's best result of the season.

Rachit Thukral
More
Rachit Thukral
