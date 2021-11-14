Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Supercars Sydney: De Pasquale storms to fourth SMP win
Supercars / Sydney III Race report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale and Brown share victories

By:

Anton De Pasquale took another victory and Will Brown his maiden Supercars win on Sunday during the championship's third weekend of racing at Sydney Motorsport Park.

De Pasquale had already taken victory in the opening race on Saturday, his fourth win of the championship's Sydney swing, and cruised to victory in race two while Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen triumphed in a thrilling battle for the podium.

The race was an all-Dick Johnson Racing affair, Will Davison challenging polesitter De Pasquale through Turn 1 and into Turn 2 on the opening lap.

The latter managed to stave off the early challenge, but on lap 10 Davison went for the undercut, pitting for four new tyres. De Pasquale waited four laps longer to do the same, re-emerging around a second behind Davison.

De Pasquale then shadowed his team-mate for a few laps before inquiring over the radio if any team orders in play, before being told he was "free to race" by engineer Ludo Lacroix, and retook the lead on lap 20 and eventually victory by six seconds.

Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale

"I'm glad it looks [easy], it doesn't feel it," said De Pasquale. "I'd hard work. The cars are a handful after a few laps and you're just hanging on to it for the rest of it."

Davison's early stop set up a thrilling battle for the podium spots as he came under pressure from Whincup, Chaz Mostert and van Gisbergen late in the race.

Whincup, who stopped for three tyres on lap 16, held off a challenge from Mostert early in the second stint before setting after Davison.

With four laps to go Whincup and Davison staged a thrilling side-by-side battle for several corners, the Red Bull Holden driver eventually passing.

That opened the door for Mostert to join the fun as well, a hip-and-shoulder on Davison at Turn 2 three laps from home setting up a pass for third.

The pain wasn't over for Davison, though, who a lap later found himself being passed for fourth by Shane van Gisbergen.

The Kiwi had taken three new tyres on lap 19 which gave him the rubber to not only get past Davison but hunt down Mostert, pipping the Walkinshaw driver for third by 0.01s in a drag to the line.

"The end was awesome," said van Gisbergen. "Carving through, everyone was racing well. And the last corner with Chaz, I saw him slide and keep wiggling. I was head down on the wheel like in a go kart trying to go faster."

In the final race of the weekend, Brown took his maiden series win after holding off a warring Triple Eight pair of Whincup And van Gisbergen.

Will Brown scores his maiden Supercars victory

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh

The Erebus driver filtered to the top of the order during the stops, benefiting from the undercut after stopping on lap 13 and only taking on two tyres.

That should have left him vulnerable to early pacesetters Whincup and van Gisbergen as they stopped on laps 16 and 19 respectively for three new tyres each.

However, an epic intra-team battle between the two Red Bull drivers slowed their progress, Whincup ignoring calls from the pits to let van Gisbergen past and even running his Kiwi team-mate wide several times as they made contact.

They eventually settled into a rhythm, Whincup leading van Gisbergen despite calls to let him through, but fell just short of catching Brown.

"I was shitting myself a little bit when they were catching me," said Brown. "I thought, 'it's on here'. I thought if I could back them into each other they would dog fight against themselves, which is what ended up happening.

It was a strong showing for the Holden teams, Brad Jones Racing pair Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood and Team 18's Scott Pye rounding out the top six.

Van Gisbergen continues to lead Whincup in the standings by 337 points, and also holds a 43-point lead over De Pasquale in the $25,000 Sydney Cup.

Supercars race two result - 32 laps

Cla Driver Car Gap
1 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT  
2 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 6.087
3 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 9.952
4 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 9.960
5 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 12.117
6 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 14.566
7 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 16.650
8 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 26.093
9 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 28.051
10 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 31.131
11 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 34.188
12 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 39.384
13 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 43.557
14 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 43.833
15 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 44.133
16 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 49.092
17 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 49.861
18 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 50.983
19 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 51.462
20 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 53.149
21 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 53.974
22 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 55.045
23 Australia Luke Youlden Ford Mustang GT 1'04.205
24 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.948
View full results

Supercars race three result - 32 laps

Cla Driver Car Gap
1 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB  
2 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 0.280
3 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 0.522
4 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 6.468
5 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 7.413
6 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 12.169
7 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 13.583
8 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 15.005
9 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 16.128
10 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 20.192
11 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 22.603
12 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 22.777
13 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 24.004
14 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 25.622
15 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 31.287
16 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 36.550
17 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 36.550
18 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 37.598
19 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 38.308
20 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 38.643
21 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 38.717
22 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 41.691
23 Australia Luke Youlden Ford Mustang GT 44.391
24 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 46.692
View full results
