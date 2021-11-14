Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale and Brown share victories

De Pasquale had already taken victory in the opening race on Saturday, his fourth win of the championship's Sydney swing, and cruised to victory in race two while Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen triumphed in a thrilling battle for the podium.

The race was an all-Dick Johnson Racing affair, Will Davison challenging polesitter De Pasquale through Turn 1 and into Turn 2 on the opening lap.

The latter managed to stave off the early challenge, but on lap 10 Davison went for the undercut, pitting for four new tyres. De Pasquale waited four laps longer to do the same, re-emerging around a second behind Davison.

De Pasquale then shadowed his team-mate for a few laps before inquiring over the radio if any team orders in play, before being told he was "free to race" by engineer Ludo Lacroix, and retook the lead on lap 20 and eventually victory by six seconds.

Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale

"I'm glad it looks [easy], it doesn't feel it," said De Pasquale. "I'd hard work. The cars are a handful after a few laps and you're just hanging on to it for the rest of it."

Davison's early stop set up a thrilling battle for the podium spots as he came under pressure from Whincup, Chaz Mostert and van Gisbergen late in the race.

Whincup, who stopped for three tyres on lap 16, held off a challenge from Mostert early in the second stint before setting after Davison.

With four laps to go Whincup and Davison staged a thrilling side-by-side battle for several corners, the Red Bull Holden driver eventually passing.

That opened the door for Mostert to join the fun as well, a hip-and-shoulder on Davison at Turn 2 three laps from home setting up a pass for third.

The pain wasn't over for Davison, though, who a lap later found himself being passed for fourth by Shane van Gisbergen.

The Kiwi had taken three new tyres on lap 19 which gave him the rubber to not only get past Davison but hunt down Mostert, pipping the Walkinshaw driver for third by 0.01s in a drag to the line.

"The end was awesome," said van Gisbergen. "Carving through, everyone was racing well. And the last corner with Chaz, I saw him slide and keep wiggling. I was head down on the wheel like in a go kart trying to go faster."

In the final race of the weekend, Brown took his maiden series win after holding off a warring Triple Eight pair of Whincup And van Gisbergen.

Will Brown scores his maiden Supercars victory Photo by: Mark Horsburgh

The Erebus driver filtered to the top of the order during the stops, benefiting from the undercut after stopping on lap 13 and only taking on two tyres.

That should have left him vulnerable to early pacesetters Whincup and van Gisbergen as they stopped on laps 16 and 19 respectively for three new tyres each.

However, an epic intra-team battle between the two Red Bull drivers slowed their progress, Whincup ignoring calls from the pits to let van Gisbergen past and even running his Kiwi team-mate wide several times as they made contact.

They eventually settled into a rhythm, Whincup leading van Gisbergen despite calls to let him through, but fell just short of catching Brown.

"I was shitting myself a little bit when they were catching me," said Brown. "I thought, 'it's on here'. I thought if I could back them into each other they would dog fight against themselves, which is what ended up happening.

It was a strong showing for the Holden teams, Brad Jones Racing pair Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood and Team 18's Scott Pye rounding out the top six.

Van Gisbergen continues to lead Whincup in the standings by 337 points, and also holds a 43-point lead over De Pasquale in the $25,000 Sydney Cup.

Supercars race two result - 32 laps

Supercars race three result - 32 laps