All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Qualifying report
Supercars Sandown 500

Supercars Sandown 500: Brown takes pole in wet shootout

Brown and Pye will start from pole after a wet Sandown 500 qualifying

Phil Branagan
Upd:
087-Brown-EV09-24-MH2_2378

Photo by: Supercars

Will Brown secured his second Supercars pole position of the season in a wet and wild qualifying for the Sandown 500.

With the day interrupted by rain and squally weather, Brown came out on top in the top 10 shootout - a time of 1m10.2549s in the Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro he will share with Scott Pye in Sunday's race bettering Tickford Racing's Cam Waters, who shares with James Moffat.

“I knew it would just be who didn't stuff up out there,” said Brown.

“Great start, absolutely stoked. It was tough, between one and two there was a lot of water on the road. I knew Chaz [Mostert] would be hard to beat and also Broc [Feeney], it is a really cool feeling.”

Waters looked like taking the fastest time until he ran wide at the final corner, losing 0.2s in the process.

“It was a bit of a lucky dip really,” he explained.

“There were rivers and dirt on the track that we had to work out on the fly. I am pretty happy where we are in a dry car; in a wet car, we are OK."

Will Brown, Scott Pye, T

Photo by: Supercars

Anton de Pasquale provided the shock of the shootout by finishing third, having taken to the track first by virtue of finishing 10th in the first part of qualifying. He conceded he almost spun at the final corner before his lap had even started, though he recovered for a second-row berth for him and co-driver Tony D'Alberto.

“It is always good to move forward, it has been a very difficult day, to move up to third is very excited,” said de Pasquale.

“I have not done many 500s, I might have started one! There are some quick cars around us, it is hard to know. Yesterday it looked quite good, to have a fast car around here will be quite good.”

Brodie Kostecki took the fourth fastest time in the Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro he will share with Todd Hazelwood with a time of 1m10.5309s. He just edged out defending race winner Broc Feeney (Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro) and Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang), who will share with long-time co-driver Lee Holdsworth.

Richie Stanaway (Grove Racing Ford), Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet), Matt Payne (Grove Racing Ford) and Ryan Wood (WAU Ford) rounded out the top 10.

Nick Percat missed out on making the shootout by 0.04s and will start the race from 11th in the Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet, just ahead of James Courtney (Blanchard Racing Ford).

For the first time in recent history, the race will start with the teams' 'main' drivers at the wheel, while in previous years the common practice has been that co-drivers start the race before completing their minimum number of required laps.

Supercars Sandown 500 - Top 10 shootout results

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Australia W. Brown Australia S. Pye Red Bull Ampol Racing 87 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 1

1'10.2549

   158.850
2 Australia C. Waters Australia J. Moffat Monster Castrol Racing 6 Ford Mustang GT 1

+0.0647

1'10.3196

 0.0647 158.703
3 Australia A. De Pasquale Australia T. D'Alberto Dick Johnson Racing 11 Ford Mustang GT 1

+0.1015

1'10.3564

 0.0368 158.620
4
B. Kostecki
Australia T. Hazelwood Erebus Motorsport Penrite 		1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 1

+0.2760

1'10.5309

 0.1745 158.228
5
B. Feeney
Australia J. Whincup Red Bull Ampol Racing 		88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 1

+0.3986

1'10.6535

 0.1226 157.953
6 Australia C. Mostert Australia L. Holdsworth Mobil 1 Optus Racing 25 Ford Mustang GT 1

+0.5258

1'10.7807

 0.1272 157.670
7 New Zealand R. Stanaway Australia D. Wood Penrite Racing 26 Ford Mustang GT 1

+0.6748

1'10.9297

 0.1490 157.338
8 New Zealand A. Heimgartner
D. Fraser R&J Batteries Racing
 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 1

+0.8637

1'11.1186

 0.1889 156.920
9
M. Payne
Australia G. Tander Penrite Racing 		19 Ford Mustang GT 1

+1.4139

1'11.6688

 0.5502 155.716
10
R. Wood
New Zealand F. Coulthard Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing 		2 Ford Mustang GT 1

+10.6568

1'20.9117

 9.2429 137.928
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The winding road that took an Australian F1 prospect to Supercars stardom

Top Comments

More from
Phil Branagan
The winding road that took an Australian F1 prospect to Supercars stardom

The winding road that took an Australian F1 prospect to Supercars stardom

Supercars
Sandown 500
The winding road that took an Australian F1 prospect to Supercars stardom
Supercars champion Kostecki Joins DJR for 2025

Supercars champion Kostecki Joins DJR for 2025

Supercars
Supercars champion Kostecki Joins DJR for 2025
Nissan V8 track test: the Altima accolade

Nissan V8 track test: the Altima accolade

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Nissan V8 track test: the Altima accolade

Latest news

Gasly disqualified from Azerbaijan qualifying over fuel flow infringement

Gasly disqualified from Azerbaijan qualifying over fuel flow infringement

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Gasly disqualified from Azerbaijan qualifying over fuel flow infringement
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record

Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan GP qualifying record
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s Azerbaijan qualifying exit

The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s Azerbaijan qualifying exit

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s Azerbaijan qualifying exit
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Azerbaijan qualifying

Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Azerbaijan qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Azerbaijan qualifying

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
By Tom Howard
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe