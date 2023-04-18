Subscribe
Supercars considering pitlane shake-up for 2024

The Australian Supercars championship is considering a move to a unique 'live' pitlane concept for the 2024 season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
The Australian series traditionally bases its pitlane order on finishing position in the teams' championship the previous season, with the best-placed team occupying the final garage at the pit exit end.

Cars are grouped in two to count for the teams' championship, however four-car teams are then pitted together based on their best-placed duo.

However that could change next season with the Supercars Commission voting to investigate a move to a live pit order.

That would see the pit order change event-to-event with the leading squad at the time in the coveted final garage.

The move would also see the four-car teams, namely Tickford Racing and Brad Jones Racing, split in two and likely separated in the lane at most events.

Another change would see single-car teams given a weighted scoring system to give them a chance to avoid being anchored at the bottom.

As the only single-car outfit, Blanchard Racing Team is unable to avoid being stuck at pit entry given it only has one car scoring points.

This change would see a 1.8-times weighting introduced for BRT, and any future single-car endeavours.

"It is something that has come up as an action item for the commission to look into," a Supercars spokesperson said.

"There is a tonne of logistical operations involved in pitlane set-up for teams that needs to be considered before this goes any further, but we are happy to look into it.

"We’re always looking for new ways to improve the racing experience for fans and drivers.

"The Commission will be conducting a thorough review of the proposed concept in the coming months, with a final decision expected to be announced ahead of the 2024 season."

Under the proposed system, Erebus Motorsport would have the pit exit garage for next week's Perth SuperSprint with Triple Eight demoted to the second garage.

Brad Jones Racing's first two cars would be next followed by Walkinshaw Andretti United, Grove Racing, Team 18, Tickford's first two cars and PremiAir Racing, while Dick Johnson Racing would drop from the second garage to the ninth garage.

The order would be completed by Matt Stone Racing, Tickford's second two cars, BJR's second two cars and the BRT Mustang.

