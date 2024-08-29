Supercars champion Kostecki Joins DJR for 2025

Reigning Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki will join Dick Johnson Racing in 2025, taking the place of Team 18-bound Anton de Pasquale.

At nearly the same time the announcement was made, there was also confirmation that rising star Cooper Murray will step up to join Erebus Motorsport to replace Kostecki.

“I am excited to join the Shell V-Power Racing Team, a team with such a rich history of success,” said Kostecki, who will partner veteran Will Davison in the team.

“This partnership represents a new chapter for me, and I look forward to working alongside Will and the entire team.”

Team co-owner Dick Johnson was smiling at the news that the 26-year-old, who missed the opening rounds of the 2024 season, is joining his team.

“Brodie is one of the top drivers in the series and we’re excited to bring him on board the Shell V-Power Racing Team,” Johnson said.

“He’s an impressive young man and I’ve certainly got a soft spot for anyone who has as much mechanical sympathy and understanding of the car as he does.

“With the combination of Will and Brodie, we look forward to chasing wins and returning to the top next season.”

Anton De Pasquale, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT Photo by: Edge Photographics

At the same time, Murray, currently racing in Super2, has signed a multi-year deal with Erebus, the reigning championship-winning squad.

“It’s a very exciting time for me and the Erebus Motorsport team. We’re all looking forward to working together in the years to come. I’ve been working towards this moment since I started racing karts when I was 10, so I’m ready to make the most of it,” said Murray.

Murray will join Jack Le Brocq in the pair of Erebus Chevrolet Camaros next year.

“With the signing of Cooper, we’re reaffirming our commitment to developing young talent,” team owner Betty Klimenko said.

“With Jack now taking a leadership role in our team, it’s the perfect time to introduce a young driver who can learn and grow alongside him.”

The news, particularly Kostecki's new deal, has been expected for some time. DJR had Super2 Champion Kai Allen in its stable when the youngster was released earlier this month, and his new deal with Grove Racing had already been confirmed.

In the short-term all the drivers on the move have the rest of the 2024 season on which to focus, starting with next month's Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000. Kostecki will be partnered by Todd Hazelwood in the races; Murray will join Craig Lowndes in a Triple Eight wildcard entry; and Allen and Davison will get an early start on their 2025 partnership in DJR's #17 Ford Mustang.