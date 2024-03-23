Supercars Albert Park: Feeney wins race three as Payne, Waters collide
Triple Eight drivers Broc Feeney and Will Brown scored another 1-2 in the third Supercars race at Albert Park, just when it looked like Ford would fight back against GM.
Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Edge Photographics
After Matt Payne snatched pole position by a tiny margin of 0.0073 seconds in morning qualifying, Cam Waters won the start and Payne snuck past after a lap.
But, before that lap ended, and under pressure from Broc Feeney’s Chevrolet Camaro, the two Mustangs clashed at the final corner.
Tickford Racing’s Waters ended up climbing out of his Mustang that was wedged against a concrete carrier while Payne, with broken suspension, was parked on the grass verge on the outside of the last corner.
Waters remonstrated with Payne before walking back to the pits, while a safety car led the remaining cars through the pitlane.
Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT
Photo by: Edge Photographics
“Obviously I did not quite get the start I said I was going to get,” shrugged Payne.
“I didn’t think there was any need to hit me off at the second-to-last corner. I was there, he didn’t know I was there. Disappointing, but it is what it is.”
Waters had a different view: “He pulled a pretty cool pass on me at [Turn] 11, I tried to get him at 12.
“I came across, I don’t know if he didn’t know I was there; if he didn’t, it’s pretty bad spatial awareness. I will pick my bottom lip up and try again tomorrow.”
While the mess was being cleared away, Feeney, Brown and WAU’s Chaz Mostert led the remaining cars around and, with the race shortened to just 10 of the scheduled 14 laps, not even a strong challenge from Mostert could dislodge the Red Bull-backed T8 cars, Feeney winning by 1.79s.
“Another ripper start, which was great,” said Feeney, after his second win of the weekend. “Those boys were racing for sheep stations, I tried to capitalise when I could.
“That is the first time I think everyone had pushed flat-out. We have to pass a few more cars tomorrow.”
Brown was pleased with second, and to maintain his series lead, after starting from sixth on the grid.
Behind Mostert, David Reynolds had a great run to fourth in the Team18 Chevrolet, ahead of the Erebus Camaros of Jack Le Brocq and Todd Hazelwood, who gained eight places during the race.
Brown still leads the championship on 506 points, ahead of Feeney on 494 and Mostert on 423.
Sunday’s race will feature the two adversaries lining up second (Payne) and third (Waters), with Mostert starting from pole. After a troubled qualifying session, Feeney will start from sixth and Brown ninth.
Supercars race 3 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
-
|150
|2
|W. Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+1.791
1.7911
|1.791
|138
|3
|C. Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|
+2.723
2.7225
|0.931
|129
|4
|D. Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+3.176
3.1756
|0.453
|120
|5
|J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+3.693
3.6926
|0.517
|111
|6
|T. Hazelwood Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+4.670
4.6703
|0.978
|102
|7
|R. Stanaway Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|
+6.594
6.5944
|1.924
|96
|8
|T. Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+8.001
8.0014
|1.407
|90
|9
|N. Percat Bendix Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+8.507
8.5072
|0.506
|84
|10
|
R. Wood Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|
+9.097
9.0970
|0.590
|78
|11
|J. Courtney Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|
+9.695
9.6945
|0.598
|72
|12
|J. Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+10.562
10.5624
|0.868
|69
|13
|M. Winterbottom DEWALT Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+10.708
10.7075
|0.145
|66
|14
|W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|
+10.962
10.9619
|0.254
|63
|15
|
C. Hill Tyrepower Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+11.100
11.0999
|0.138
|60
|16
|A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|
+12.066
12.0658
|0.966
|57
|17
|
A. Love Brad Jones Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|
+13.131
13.1306
|1.065
|54
|18
|J. Evans SCT Motorsport
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+13.243
13.2433
|0.113
|51
|19
|M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+14.093
14.0927
|0.849
|48
|20
|A. Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+14.450
14.4501
|0.357
|45
|21
|B. Fullwood Middy's Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|10
|
+14.998
14.9978
|0.548
|42
|22
|T. Randle Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|
+29.106
29.1055
|14.108
|39
|C. Waters Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|
|Retirement
|36
|
M. Payne Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|
|Retirement
|33
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Triple Eight Camaros disqualified from Supercars 1-2 for tech breach
Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations
Triple Eight to replace Supercars legend Whincup with rookie Feeney
Supercars Albert Park: Brown wins Race 2 as Triple Eight's streak continues
Triple Eight signs Pye as Supercars enduro driver for 2024-25
Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory
Latest news
Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge
Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue
Grosjean livid over early exit from IndyCar's Thermal $1m Challenge
Marquez says Portugal MotoGP clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake”
Autosport Plus
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments