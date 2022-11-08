Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Supercars Gold Coast: Van Gisbergen wins crash-affected race
Supercars News

New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive

A new Supercars reality TV show, based on the incredibly popular Drive to Survive series, is in the works.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive

Autosport understands footage and interviews for the new show were shot during last month's Bathurst 1000.

There, a number of drivers and team personnel were both tracked across the weekend and interviewed in one-on-one style.

That footage is expected to be used to produce a pilot episode that will be shopped around to major TV networks and streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon and Stan.

The new show is being produced by TV studio Dreamchaser, formed earlier this year by former Nine Entertainment CEO Hugh Marks and former Endemol Shine Australia CEO Carl Fennessy.

Supercars is no stranger to the docudrama space, having already looked to bounce off the success of the Netflix series, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, with its own Inside Line series.

Camera crews turned up at Bathurst last month to film a pilot episode.

Photo by: Edge Photographics

However unlike DTS, Inside Line has followed a single team for each of its three seasons. The first was Erebus Motorsport, the second Walkinshaw Andretti United and the third Triple Eight Race Engineering.

It has been produced by motorsport-specific production companies, Supercars taking the reins for the first season before it went to AME for season two and then Neil Crompton's AirTime Media for season three.

It has also been aired on Fox Sports - Supercars' primary broadcaster - which has limited its appeal to viewers outside of the traditional Supercars fan base.

Read Also:

A number of teams have also produced in-house documentary series in the recent past. Erebus Motorsport made its own Access All Areas series after the Inside Line series moved to WAU, while Tickford Racing tracked its 2020 Bathurst campaign and turned it into a show called 'More than a 1000'.

Boost Mobile, meanwhile, had a camera crew on site to document the Richie Stanaway/Greg Murphy wildcard entry at the Bathurst 1000 this year.

Where this latest project differs is that, like DTS, it will feature a number of teams, while having Dreamchaser behind it opens the door for a tone less targeted at hardcore racing fans.

What is not clear is how much investment for the project has come from Supercars, nor what level of future investment is available to lock a full production schedule should a broadcast partner be found.

