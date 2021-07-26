Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars Townsville: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale
Supercars News

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments

By:

Alan Gow will continue to run the British Touring Car Championship even if the consortium he's linked to is successful in its bid to buy Supercars.

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments

Gow is understood to have teamed up with Peter Adderton, Paul Morris, Mick Doohan and Pete Smith in an effort to purchase the Australian series from majority stakeholder Archer Capital.

There has been talk in Supercars circles that, should the bid be successful, Gow may return to his native Australia to run the category himself.

While Gow could not comment on the buyout bid in Australia, Autosport understands that regardless of the outcome he is locked in as BTCC CEO until the end of 2026.

If the Supercars bid is successful, Gow is thought likely to prioritise his BTCC commitments in the same way as he did in the 1990s, when he was one of three partners in the Australian Super Touring Championship and also had a role in the North American Super Touring Championship.

Adderton and Terry Morris, Paul Morris' father, were Gow’s partners in the Australian Super Touring Championship.

Firm details regarding the Supercars sale process have been few and far between thanks to non-disclosure agreements protecting those directly involved.

There is speculation the sale, which is being managed by Miles Advisory Partners, could be ratified as soon as by September this year with the list of potential buyers already been whittled down.

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Photo by: Edge Photographics

According to Autosport sources, reports in Australia that the Gow/Adderton/Morris consortium is already out of the running are wide of the mark.

But, exactly how it fits into the picture is not entirely clear.

It's understood that the consortium is proposing to buy not only the 65% of the business owned by Archer Capital, but also the 35% owned by the teams.

That could mark a significant shake-up in both the ownership structure and the funding model.

Other bids still thought to be in the running are TGI/TLA, which involves Supercars legend Mark Skaife and former NASCAR COO George Pyne, and the Australian Racing Group, which owns and runs a number of categories including TCR Australia and S5000.

Archer Capital paid $137million when it bought its 65% stake from SEL back in 2011.

shares
comments
Supercars Townsville: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

Previous article

Supercars Townsville: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

13 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes

30 min
3
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP

22 h
4
Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

23 h
5
MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

28 min
Latest news
Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments
VASC

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments

8m
Supercars Townsville: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale
VASC

Supercars Townsville: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

Jul 18, 2021
Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener
VASC

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener

Jul 17, 2021
Supercars schedule complicated by Victorian lockdown
VASC

Supercars schedule complicated by Victorian lockdown

Jul 16, 2021
Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight due to COVID outbreak
VASC

Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight due to COVID outbreak

Jul 15, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars Townsville: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale Townsville II
Supercars

Supercars Townsville: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener Townsville II
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss
MotoGP MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
General General

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Plus

How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a divisive figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his dramatic boots as the category enters a new era

Supercars
Oct 30, 2020
Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title Plus

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

OPINION: Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020

Latest news

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments
Supercars Supercars

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments

Supercars Townsville: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Townsville: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener

Supercars schedule complicated by Victorian lockdown
Supercars Supercars

Supercars schedule complicated by Victorian lockdown

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.