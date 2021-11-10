Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut

The Mustang, built by Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing, turned laps at Queensland Raceway in a behind closed doors test, with Alex Davison, the team’s Bathurst 1000 co-driver, at the wheel.

The test was monitored remotely by the majority of Supercars’ and DJR’s technical staff, who are currently residing in Sydney due to the quadruple header of championship events at Sydney Motorsport Park.

A handful of Supercars staff were onsite for the landmark test in Queensland, which followed after images of the Gen3 Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in-build were released earlier this week.

Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess labelled the test as a key moment for the championship’s plan to introduce new Gen3 regulations in 2023.

“It’s definitely been an exciting day for everyone at Supercars, and the rest of the Gen3 steering group, who have worked tirelessly to get to this point,” Burgess told the championship’s official website.

“Warm up went well and once it was up and running, although not at full capacity, we worked through a number of technical issues using the live telemetry to focus on key factors we wanted to look at today.

Gen3 Ford Mustang prototype Photo by: Supercars

“There’s plenty of data we can take from today’s run that we will now analyse and work through for next time, but we are very pleased with how things went and look forward to the next phase of testing once the cars are revealed at Bathurst.

“I would like to thank Ford Performance, Perry, Mikey and rest of the team at DJR for all their efforts to date, as we all also look forward to also seeing the Camaro get its first run soon.

“This is the start of a long journey and a lot more hard work, but it’s a special day for Supercars and our fans.

“What we saw and heard today was exhilarating. Fans are in for something special when we unveil Gen3 in a few weeks’ time.

“It’s very exciting to know what’s in store, these cars will not disappoint.”

Supercars will officially reveal its Gen3 Camaro and Mustang machines at next month’s Bathurst 1000.