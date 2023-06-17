Subscribe
Supercars / Hidden Valley News

Supercars Darwin: Winterbottom breaks win drought

Mark Winterbottom broke a six-year winless streak with victory in the opening heat of the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MH1_2470.JPG

The veteran inherited the lead early in the race thanks to a spectacular engine fire for Cam Waters, before withstanding intense, race-long pressure from Broc Feeney.

The win was Winterbottom's first since Pukekohe 2016 and first podium since Wanneroo in 2018.

It is also Team 18's first win in Supercars.

"I'm emotional," said Winterbottom. "That's awesome. I told [team owner] Charlie [Schwerkolt] when I joined that we were going to try and win, and far out, it's taken a while.

"That was hard work, that was really hard work. That's awesome, I'm pumped."

Waters made a solid start from pole, using the inside line to run Broc Feeney wide around the long first corner.

That opened the door for Winterbottom to sneak past Feeney and grab second place.

Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Waters looked to quickly settle into the lead, only for his charge to come to a fiery halt at the beginning of the fifth lap. That was when his Tickford Mustang went up in flames, marking the third serious fire since the Gen3 cars were introduced at the start of the season.

The subsequent safety car led to the entire field diving into the pits, Winterbottom managing to resume with his newly-inherited lead over Feeney intact.

The frantic round of stops also worked well for Will Davison, who emerged in third place ahead of Bryce Fullwood.

The veteran continued to lead Feeney across what became a long second stint, before a second fire – this time a grass fire lit by Declan Fraser's spinning Mustang – prompted a second safety car on lap 16.

Once again Winterbottom held his nerve at the restart, but was unable to shake a determined Feeney as the laps wore on.

The gap was never over a second, Feeney's pressure relentless as he chased Winterbottom to the flag.

However the second-year driver couldn't find a way through, Winterbottom holding on to break his six-year winless streak.

Davison came home third for Dick Johnson Racing, while Brodie Kostecki ran down Fullwood with five laps to go to grab fourth.

Shane van Gisbergen ran fourth early in the race but struggled after his stop and slipped back to sixth.

Will Brown was seventh, right behind van Gisbergen, while Chaz Mostert was under Brown's rear wing in eighth.

Anton De Pasquale finished ninth and Tim Slade 10th.

Kostecki continues to lead the standings with a 103-point margin over Brown and 179 points over Feeney.

The Darwin Triple Crown continues with two qualifying sessions and two more 100-kilometre races tomorrow.

Supercars Darwin Race 1 results

Cla Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 Australia Mark Winterbottom Chevrolet -    
2 Broc Feeney Chevrolet 0.4561 0.456 0.456
3 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 3.3527 3.353 2.897
4 Brodie Kostecki Chevrolet 4.6420 4.642 1.289
5 Australia Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet 7.5152 7.515 2.873
6 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 9.4362 9.436 1.921
7 Australia Will Brown Chevrolet 9.9630 9.963 0.527
8 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 10.1114 10.111 0.148
9 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 11.1581 11.158 1.047
10 Australia Tim Slade Chevrolet 13.9438 13.944 2.786
11 Australia Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet 15.5451 15.545 1.601
12 Australia Scott Pye Chevrolet 16.4704 16.470 0.925
13 Cameron Hill Chevrolet 16.7379 16.738 0.267
14 Australia James Golding Chevrolet 17.0134 17.013 0.276
15 Australia Macauley Jones Chevrolet 17.6103 17.610 0.597
16 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Chevrolet 18.4016 18.402 0.791
17 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 18.9029 18.903 0.501
18 Australia Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 19.8496 19.850 0.947
19 Australia Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 21.0588 21.059 1.209
20 Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 22.3188 22.319 1.260
21 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 22.5711 22.571 0.252
22 Australia Zane Goddard Chevrolet 24.0630 24.063 1.492
23 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 27.5850 27.585 3.522
24 Australia Jack Smith Chevrolet 5 laps    
  Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT      
  Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT      
View full results
Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash

Supercars
Hidden Valley

Darwin Supercars: Le Brocq scores second career win

Supercars
Hidden Valley

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Latest news

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton's winning run in race one

BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MGP MotoGP
German GP

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Sachsenring

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

