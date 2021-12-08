Tickets Subscribe
All
Supercars / Bathurst II News
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Brown offers Mostert unique test chance as Bathurst win reward

By:

McLaren Formula 1 boss Zak Brown has offered Chaz Mostert the opportunity to drive something special out of his car collection as a reward for winning the Supercars Bathurst 1000.

Brown offers Mostert unique test chance as Bathurst win reward

Brown, who is a part owner of the Walkinshaw Andretti United squad for which Mostert and Lee Holdsworth took victory in Australia's blue ribband event, took to Twitter today to offer Mostert a drive of his ex-Alan Moffat Chevrolet Monza sports sedan.

The offer is in response to a quip from Mostert that he, like McLaren F1 racer Daniel Ricciardo earlier this year, should get to sample something from Brown's extensive collection.

Ricciardo's was offered the chance to drive Brown's ex-Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR as a reward for his win in the Italian Grand Prix earlier this year.

Ricciardo cut laps in the car raced by his hero at the Circuit of the Americas during the US Grand Prix weekend.

While there was no pre-race bet in place with Mostert heading into Bathurst, Mostert floated the idea during the press conference after he and Holdsworth dominated on Sunday.

“We never really settled on anything, but I reckon he owes me now for sure,” Mostert said.

“I’d better have a look through his garage and work out what I want to drive."

James Moffat, who finished second alongside Cam Waters at Bathurst, chimed in with the suggestion of his father's Monza, which is now in Brown's collection.

Chaz Mostert, Lee Holdsworth, Walkinshaw Andretti United

Chaz Mostert, Lee Holdsworth, Walkinshaw Andretti United

Photo by: Edge Photographics

“That sounds pretty cool, that’d be a good story," said Mostert. “Do you want to come along too, Moff?"

Moffat replied: “Yeah, I’ll wipe the windscreen for you.”

Alan Moffat raced the car in the IMSA Series in 1975 before shipping it to Australia. He used both that car and a Ford Capri RS3100 to win the inaugural Australian Sports Sedan Championship in 1976.

The Monza, which Brown has owned since earlier this year, isn't the only car with an Aussie connection in Brown's collection.

He also owns the Williams FW07B that Alan Jones took to victory in the 1980 Australian Grand Prix at Calder Park, as well as the Holden Racing Team Commodore that Garth Tander and Nick Percat used to win the 2011 Bathurst 1000.

That HRT Holden was the last Walkinshaw car to win the Great Race until Mostert/Holdsworth's triumph on Sunday.

Buying that car led to Brown ultimately buying in to the WAU team alongside Ryan Walkinshaw and Michael Andretti.

