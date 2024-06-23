All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Super Formula Sugo

Super Formula Sugo: Nojiri declared winner in rain-shortened contest

Horrendous wet conditions resulted in half points being awarded at Sugo as Tomoki Nojiri claimed victory

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Upd:

Tomoki Nojiri was declared the winner of a shortened Sugo Super Formula race that featured just two laps of green-flag running in treacherous conditions.

The start of the race was delayed following a crash in warm-up for Naoki Yamamoto at the final corner, with the Nakajima Racing driver falling foul of the standing water that had built up as a result of persistent rain since the start of the day.

After barrier repairs and an extended reconnaissance lap period to assess the conditions, the race began around an hour behind schedule.

With Yamamoto unable to start, poleman Nojiri led the depleted 20-car field under the safety car ahead of Team Mugen stablemate Ayumu Iwasa and TOM’S driver Sho Tsuboi.

Following five laps under caution, the field was released on the sixth lap of a scheduled 51, only for the safety car to be called again almost immediately following a crash for Rookie Racing’s Kazuya Oshima, again at the final corner.

A second attempt at restarting the race was made on lap 13, but again it was short-lived as Sena Sakaguchi suffered a crash at the same point of the track.

This time, the race was red-flagged with the leaders having completed 14 laps, and the damage to the barriers at the last corner meant the race was finally abandoned.

Ayumu Iwasa, TEAM MUGEN

Ayumu Iwasa, TEAM MUGEN

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nojiri was therefore declared the winner, giving the two-time champion his 13th career win, ahead of Red Bull junior Iwasa and Tsuboi.

The positions of the top six didn’t change throughout, meaning Autopolis winner Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion Racing) was fourth, Toshiki Oyu (Inging) was fifth and Kenta Yamashita (Kondo Racing) was sixth.

Kakunoshin Ota suffered an off in the second of the Dandelion cars at the final corner on the second restart, albeit avoiding a crash, dropping from seventh to 14th in the process.

That promoted Yuji Kunimoto (Impul) to seventh ahead of Kazuto Kotaka (Kondo), Iori Kimura (B-Max Racing) and Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG).

Kobayashi was one of the few drivers to gain places during the little green-flag running that took place, climbing as high as eighth at the time of the red flags before the results were rolled back to the end of lap 12.

Half-points were awarded as the race didn’t reach 75% distance, but 10 points for victory plus the three earned on Saturday for scoring pole put Nojiri in the lead of the championship, 6.5 points clear of Iwasa.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Super Formula Autopolis: Makino finally claims maiden series victory

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jamie Klein
More from
Jamie Klein
Super Formula Autopolis: Makino finally claims maiden series victory

Super Formula Autopolis: Makino finally claims maiden series victory

Super Formula
Autopolis
Super Formula Autopolis: Makino finally claims maiden series victory
Barnicoat: Hard to prepare for "extreme" Super Formula debut after late call-up

Barnicoat: Hard to prepare for "extreme" Super Formula debut after late call-up

Super Formula
Autopolis
Barnicoat: Hard to prepare for "extreme" Super Formula debut after late call-up
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Latest news

Leclerc "didn't understand the point" of Sainz's early F1 Spanish GP attack

Leclerc "didn't understand the point" of Sainz's early F1 Spanish GP attack

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Leclerc "didn't understand the point" of Sainz's early F1 Spanish GP attack
Live: F1 Spanish GP commentary and updates

Live: F1 Spanish GP commentary and updates

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Live: F1 Spanish GP commentary and updates
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen wins after holding off late Norris attack

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen wins after holding off late Norris attack

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen wins after holding off late Norris attack
BTCC Oulton Park: Cook uses tyre advantage to win race two

BTCC Oulton Park: Cook uses tyre advantage to win race two

BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park (Island Circuit)
BTCC Oulton Park: Cook uses tyre advantage to win race two

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Plus
Plus
Super Formula
By Jamie Klein
The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful
How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

Plus
Plus
Super Formula
By Jamie Klein
How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe
The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

Plus
Plus
Super Formula
By Jamie Klein
The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero
The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Plus
Plus
Super Formula
Autopolis
By Jamie Klein
The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe