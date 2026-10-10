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Race report
Super Formula Fuji II

Super Formula Fuji: Fraga wins while Ohta closes on title

The Nakajima Racing driver scored his first full-length Super Formula win

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Edited:
Igor Fraga, PONOS NAKAJIMA RACING

Igor Fraga, PONOS NAKAJIMA RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Igor Fraga scored his first full-length Super Formula victory on Saturday at Fuji, as Kakunoshin Ohta took another step towards an early coronation with second place.

From pole, Nakajima Racing driver Fraga was more or less untroubled at the head of the field for the entire 41-lap race, only losing the advantage during the pit cycle.

It marks the Brazilian’s third career win, but both of his previous successes came in reduced-length replacement races, including earlier this year at Fuji.

Ohta meanwhile extended his championship lead to 48 points, with Fraga now his nearest rival in the standings, and has the chance to clinch the title with two races to spare in Sunday’s Fuji finale.

Should the Dandelion Racing driver maintain a margin of 47 points over Fraga, he will clinch the championship without having to wait for the final double-header weekend at Suzuka in late November.

While Ohta spent almost the entire race following in the wheel tracks of Fraga, there was a moment of drama in the closing laps as a sudden steering issue caused him to lose time and brought Team Impul’s Zak O’Sullivan into the fight for second.

O’Sullivan had fought his way from sixth on the grid, best of the Toyota-powered cars, up to fourth after early passes on Tomoki Nojiri and Yuto Nomura.

The Briton then cleared Ayumu Iwasa for third on lap 12, and while he was undercut by Iwasa in the pit stop phase, O’Sullivan was able to muscle his way back ahead of the Team Mugen driver at the start of lap 26.

Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

O’Sullivan then chipped away at Ohta’s cushion in the fight for second, suddenly gaining ground on the penultimate lap, but couldn’t force a way by on the last lap.

Iwasa finished fourth in a further blow to his title defence, while Sho Tsuboi (TOM’S) came out on top in a fierce duel with Nirei Fukuzumi (Rookie Racing) to complete the top five.

Nobuharu Matsushita finished seventh on the road for the new-for-2026 Delightworks Racing squad, but the team's first points since May went up in smoke when he was handed a 30-second time penalty for failing to make it back to the pits after the chequered flag.

That promoted Toshiki Oyu (Inging) to seventh, while TGM Grand Prix duo Rikuto Kobayashi and Kamui Kobayashi – the latter in his first race as a 40-year-old – and Fraga's Nakajima team-mate Ren Sato completed the scorers.

Williams Formula 1 reserve driver Luke Browning (Kondo Racing) could do no more than 14th after struggling to make significant progress from his grid slot of 16th.

Nojiri suffered another disappointing race in the second of the Mugen cars, fading to 15th, while Nomura, who qualified third for B-Max Racing, retired after a second trip to the pits.

Another star of qualifying was Super Formula rookie Kazuhisa Urabe, who was drafted in at the last moment to replace Sena Sakaguchi when the Inging driver suffered an eye injury.

Urabe stunned by making it through to Q2 at his first attempt, qualifying 11th, but had a harder time in the race, finishing 21st.

Super Formula Fuji race one results

RACE1

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement
1 Brazil I. Fraga PONOS Nakajima Racing 65 41

58'55.883

     1    
2 Japan K. Ohta Dandelion Racing 6 41

+4.115

58'59.998

 4.115   1    
3 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan Wecars Impul with SDG 19 41

+4.385

59'00.268

 0.270   1    
4 Japan A. Iwasa Team Mugen Autobacs 1 41

+15.006

59'10.889

 10.621   1    
5 Japan S. Tsuboi Vantelin Team TOM'S 36 41

+17.681

59'13.564

 2.675   1    
6 Japan N. Fukuzumi NTT Docomo Business Rookie 14 41

+21.180

59'17.063

 3.499   1    
7 Japan N. Matsushita Delightworks Racing 22 41

+26.834

59'22.717

 5.654   1    
8 Japan T. Oyu Sanki Vertex Partners Cerumo・Inging 39 41

+31.122

59'27.005

 4.288   1    
9
R. Kobayashi KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC
 28 41

+32.220

59'28.103

 1.098   1    
10 Japan K. Kobayashi KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC 7 41

+35.224

59'31.107

 3.004   1    
11 Japan R. Sato PONOS Nakajima Racing 64 41

+35.822

59'31.705

 0.598   1    
12 Japan T. Makino Dandelion Racing 5 41

+43.105

59'38.988

 7.283   1    
13 Japan K. Yamashita KCMG 8 41

+44.987

59'40.870

 1.882   1    
14 France S. Fenestraz Vantelin Team TOM'S 37 41

+45.599

59'41.482

 0.612   1    
15 United Kingdom L. Browning Realize Kondo Racing 3 41

+46.465

59'42.348

 0.866   1    
16 Japan T. Nojiri Team Mugen Autobacs 16 41

+52.439

59'48.322

 5.974   1    
17 France G. Alesi KCMG 9 41

+52.941

59'48.824

 0.502   1    
18 Czech Republic R. Staněk Navikuru Buzz MK Racing 97 41

+54.456

59'50.339

 1.515   1    
19
C. Wurz Team Goh
 53 41

+55.317

59'51.200

 0.861   1    
20 Japan U. Sasahara Realize Kondo Racing 4 41

+1'01.976

59'57.859

 6.659   1    
21
K. Urabe Sanki Vertex Partners Cerumo・Inging
 38 41

+1'02.011

59'57.894

 0.035   1    
22 Japan J. Noda Hazama Ando Triple Tree Racing 10 41

+1'09.521

1:00'05.404

 7.510   1    
23
S. Koide ThreeBond Racing
 12 39

+2 Laps

1:00'09.012

 2 Laps   2    
24
Y. Nomura San-Ei Gen with B-Max
 50 29

+12 Laps

42'35.639

 10 Laps   2    
View full results

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