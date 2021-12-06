Tickets Subscribe
Previous / What could have been: The F3 hotshot who twice turned down Japan
Super Formula News

Alesi gets full-time Super Formula and GT500 promotion at TOM'S

By:

Giuliano Alesi has been handed a promotion to the TOM’S Toyota Super GT team for 2022, and will also drive for the squad full-time in Super Formula.

Alesi gets full-time Super Formula and GT500 promotion at TOM'S

The son of ex-Formula 1 driver Jean steps up to Japan’s two senior categories after a season spent mostly in Super Formula Lights and Super GT’s lower GT300 category.

He also replaced Kazuki Nakajima for five out of this year’s seven Super Formula races at TOM’S this season, and will take over that seat full-time for the 2022 campaign with Nakajima electing to retire from racing altogether.

Alesi, 22, took a shock victory in only his second Super Formula outing for TOM’S back in May, and also finished as runner-up in Super Formula Lights behind Teppei Natori.

PLUS: The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan 

In Super GT, Alesi makes the move to the top GT500 category with the title-winning #36 TOM’S line-up after a season racing with the Team Thailand Lexus squad in the GT300 class, and will partner newly-crowned champion Sho Tsuboi.

Veteran Yuhi Sekiguchi, who won the title last month alongside Tsuboi, will move to the SARD Toyota team in the seat vacated by 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix winner Heikki Kovalainen, who announced last month that he won't continue in Japan next year.

There is change in the #37 TOM’S line-up as well, as Ryo Hirakawa is exiting Super GT to focus on his World Endurance Championship commitments - having been confirmed as Nakajima's replacement in Toyota's Le Mans Hypercar programme - and Super Formula with Impul.

Ritomo Miyata, who has spent the last two seasons at Racing Project Bandoh, replaces Hirakawa as Sacha Fenestraz’s partner in the #37 Toyota GR Supra.

Alesi has been handed a full-time Super Formula drive and steps up from GT300 to GT500 in Super GT

Alesi has been handed a full-time Super Formula drive and steps up from GT300 to GT500 in Super GT

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Taking over Miyata’s seat at the Bandoh team is Sena Sakaguchi, who gets his first full-time GT500 drive after filling in for an absent Fenestraz at TOM’S for five races this season.

In Super Formula, the remainder of Toyota’s line-up stays the same as it was in 2021.

Sacha Fenestraz had been linked to a possible TOM’S promotion but instead will remain at Kondo Racing for a third season, with Kenta Yamashita continuing as his team-mate.

Kamui Kobayashi, who ended up missing all but one Super Formula race this year due to his Toyota WEC commitments, stays on for another season at the KCMG team.

Toyota Super GT line-ups

Rookie Racing
Kenta Yamashita/Kazuya Oshima

Racing Project Bandoh
Yuji Kunimoto/Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S
Giuliano Alesi/Sho Tsuboi
Sacha Fenestraz/Ritomo Miyata

Cerumo
Yuji Tachikawa/Hiroaki Ishiura

SARD
Yuhi Sekiguchi/Yuichi Nakayama

Toyota Super Formula line-ups

Kondo Racing
Kenta Yamashita
Sacha Fenestraz

KCMG
Kamui Kobayashi
Yuji Kunimoto

Rookie Racing
Kazuya Oshima

Impul
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Ryo Hirakawa

TOM’S
Giuliano Alesi
Ritomo Miyata

Inging
Sho Tsuboi
Sena Sakaguchi

