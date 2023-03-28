Subscribe
Previous / How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft Next / Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time
NASCAR News

Harvick: NASCAR drivers’ code is “not what it used to be”

Kevin Harvick says NASCAR’s driving code is clearly “not what it used to be” after Sunday’s wreckfest in the closing stages of the Cup race at Austin.

Charles Bradley
By:
Harvick: NASCAR drivers’ code is “not what it used to be”

The final 10 laps of the Cup event won by Tyler Reddick took almost an hour to complete, with a trio of overtime restarts required following a series of Turn 1 multi-car pileups after restarts, which resulted in car and tyre damage causing cautions for debris.

In total, there were five restarts in the final 15 laps. Harvick, who was in the thick of the action in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang and ended the race 13th, retires from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of the season.

He said that things had changed a lot since his stock car racing career began in the mid-1990s.

“Well, the driver code is not what it used to be when I first started – when you would run into the back of somebody on a restart and lift their tyres up off the ground, because the nose was only 8, 9, 10 inches off the ground,” said Harvick.

“It was much different then because there was a race etiquette that Ken Schrader, Bobby Hamilton, Dale Earnhardt and Mark Martin made sure that you understood.

“Usually, it came in ways of not being able to get your lap back when the caution came out. They would race you back to the yellow [flag] if you weren’t doing things appropriately on the racetrack.”

Harvick believes that these roughhouse tactics run right through motorsport in the modern era – and he’s experienced it while guiding his son Keelan through the karting ranks in recent times.

“Today, I really see it at the go-kart tracks,” said Harvick. “The things you currently see on the racetrack are exactly how all of them are taught to race.

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Mobil 1 Ford Mustang

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Mobil 1 Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

“They’re taught to block, they’re taught to race in the rain, they’re taught to run into you and they’re taught to gouge on the restarts, and that’s just the way it is.

“It’s just a different upbringing as far as how you teach them to race, compared to how I was taught to race, and there are a lot more situations where everybody has the resources and cars to get to the racetrack than putting your car together on a week-to-week basis where if you didn’t finish, you didn’t get to go for a few weeks.

“It’s a much different era of racing than what it used to be.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time

Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time

NASCAR

Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

NASCAR

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time

Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time

NAS NASCAR

Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time

Hill: Piastri will avoid snowball effect that hit Mick Schumacher in F1

Hill: Piastri will avoid snowball effect that hit Mick Schumacher in F1

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Hill: Piastri will avoid snowball effect that hit Mick Schumacher in F1 Hill: Piastri will avoid snowball effect that hit Mick Schumacher in F1

Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans 24 Hours

Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans 24 Hours

LM Le Mans
Le Mans

Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans 24 Hours Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans 24 Hours

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Autosport Staff

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

Plus
Plus
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.