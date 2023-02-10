Subscribe
Previous / All motorcycle road racing in Northern Ireland cancelled, Brexit blamed Next / Rescue package being worked on to save Northern Irish road racing in 2023
Road racing News

North West 200 organisers “have not given up the fight” amid mass cancellations

North West 200 organisers “have not given up the fight” to stage the event in 2023, despite all road races in Northern Ireland being cancelled due to insurance costs.

Lewis Duncan
By:
North West 200 organisers “have not given up the fight” amid mass cancellations

The Motorcycle Union of Ireland announced via a statement on Thursday night that, due to a tripling in the price of public liability insurance, costs of running road racing events in Northern Ireland had become unsustainable.

Following a crisis meeting, the governing body announced that all road racing and short circuit contests in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023.

A statement from Motorcycling Ireland on the matter pointed the finger at the effects of Brexit as having contributed to the problem.

The North West 200 is Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting event and has run for almost 100 years, with the race contributing over £15 million to the local economy.

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, the future of the North West 200 following the 2022 edition was uncertain, with more funding from Tourism NI requested to keep the event running.

Despite all of this, organisers say they are pushing ahead with its plans to stage the 2023 North West 200 on 7-13 May.

“The crisis the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 and the rest of motorcycle sport in Ireland currently faces is due to a huge increase in the cost of insurance cover for 2023,” the statement read.

“The organisers of the North West 200, the Coleraine and District Motor Club, have been working tirelessly to mitigate the pressure created by these extra costs.

 

“The club was confident it could manage the initial premium increase but with other events unable to do so, the transfer of extra charges to the North West 200 created an unsustainable financial burden.

“Yesterday the sport’s governing body, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (UC), announced the cancellation of all motorcycle sporting events in Northern Ireland this year.

“But the organisers of the NW200 have not given up the fight.

“We cannot afford to lose an event that has been running for over 90 years and plays such a vital role in the economy of the north coast area.

“We have been overwhelmed by the messages and offers of support we have received today and whilst we understand the decision taken by the MCUI (UC), the Coleraine and District Motor club will continue in its efforts to stage the North West 200 on 7-13 May.

“Plans were already in place to welcome new competitors to the event during an induction day next Tuesday, 14 February.

“Both that event and the Meet the Stars race launch, scheduled for 15 February, will go ahead as planned and we will continue to keep everyone informed of our progress.”

It is not clear yet how organisers will surmount the swelled insurance costs.

shares
comments

All motorcycle road racing in Northern Ireland cancelled, Brexit blamed

Rescue package being worked on to save Northern Irish road racing in 2023
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Rescue package being worked on to save Northern Irish road racing in 2023

Rescue package being worked on to save Northern Irish road racing in 2023

Road racing

Rescue package being worked on to save Northern Irish road racing in 2023 Rescue package being worked on to save Northern Irish road racing in 2023

Quartararo says Sepang day one was “first real test” of his MotoGP career

Quartararo says Sepang day one was “first real test” of his MotoGP career

MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

Quartararo says Sepang day one was “first real test” of his MotoGP career Quartararo says Sepang day one was “first real test” of his MotoGP career

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in FE practice

Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in FE practice

FE Formula E

Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in FE practice Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in FE practice

Rovanpera downplays WRC Rally Sweden victory hopes

Rovanpera downplays WRC Rally Sweden victory hopes

WRC WRC

Rovanpera downplays WRC Rally Sweden victory hopes Rovanpera downplays WRC Rally Sweden victory hopes

Breen: Leading a WRC rally a “sweet” moment after 2022 "darkness"

Breen: Leading a WRC rally a “sweet” moment after 2022 "darkness"

WRC WRC

Breen: Leading a WRC rally a “sweet” moment after 2022 "darkness" Breen: Leading a WRC rally a “sweet” moment after 2022 "darkness"

WRC Sweden: Breen holds off Tanak charge to lead on WRC return

WRC Sweden: Breen holds off Tanak charge to lead on WRC return

WRC WRC

WRC Sweden: Breen holds off Tanak charge to lead on WRC return WRC Sweden: Breen holds off Tanak charge to lead on WRC return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.