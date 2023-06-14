Isle of Man TT-winning FHO team eyeing World Superbike wildcard in 2023

The Faye Ho-run FHO squad currently competes in the British Superbike Championship with Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes, as well as on the roads at the North West 200 and TT.

Hickman won four races at this year’s TT, including the Senior TT finale on his FHO BMW Superbike, which the team managed to get ready on the morning of the last day of the event having battled issues with for the fortnight.

The Englishman also won both races in the Superstock class on an FHO-run BMW, setting a new outright TT lap record of 136.358mph on his way to victory in the week’s second stock contest.

A fourth win came in the Supertwin class on his own Yamaha R7, bringing his career tally to 13.

Brookes’ return to the TT for the first time since 2018 ended with the Australian securing a maiden podium in the second Supertwin race and fifth in the Senior TT.

FHO made a wildcard appearance in WSBK last season at the Donington round, where Hickman was 22nd, 16th and 19th in the three races.

Speaking to Autosport during the TT, Faye Ho said she was looking at the possibility of taking her team back into the WSBK paddock for a round later this season, highlighting Imola as a potential destination.

“Yeah, we’ll probably look at a round,” she said about the prospect of FHO contesting a WSBK event in 2023.

“I think the boys really like Imola.

“So, I might look at that one. It doesn’t clash with British Superbikes. So, we’ll see if it’s possible to do. But we’ll just go from there really.”

Peter Hickman Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Hickman competed in two WSBK rounds last year, contesting the Czech event at Most in place of the injured Michael van der Mark.

Having finished 22nd and 19th in the first two races of the weekend, Hickman scored points in the third one after taking the chequered flag in 14th.

FHO currently sits third in the BSB standings with Josh Brookes having won two races so far out of the opening three rounds.

Hickman is 11th in the points heading to this weekend’s Knockhill round having achieved a best result of fourth.